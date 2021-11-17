Shiftsmart Ranked Number 96 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiftsmart today announced it ranked No. 96 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Shiftsmart grew 1,649% during the period between 2017-2020.

Shiftsmart's chief executive officer, Aakash Kumar, credits supporting retail and hospitality workers during the pandemic and their work with the Small Business Administration to the company's strong revenue growth. He said, "It is an honor to be included in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list. The entire Shiftsmart team has worked diligently to create innovations on our platform that benefit both the workers and companies we serve."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

Founded in 2015, Shiftsmart's innovative approach to labor management combines software and services to enable employers to access the modern workforce through the fractionalization of traditional jobs into shifts. Shiftsmart's mission is to increase every worker's quality of life by transforming the labor market and providing the modern worker with more flexibility, opportunity, and control over their employment options. Through the Shiftsmart platform, not only can workers control their own schedules, but companies can fulfill large-scale, complex, dynamic, time-sensitive staffing requirements with proven workers, exceptional performance, and measurable benefits. By utilizing Shiftsmart, employers benefit from innovative features that include the ability to flex up and down based on a customer's staffing needs, access to a global labor pool of over 600K workers, reduced friction with end-to-end labor management, increased flexibility and agility, ability to attract and retain talent, and a quick and easy to use platform.

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

