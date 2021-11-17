McAlister's Deli Launches Holiday Hosting Hotline with JoAnna and Nick Swisher Ask Questions and Receive Advice from the Swishers About Hosting Thanksgiving This Season

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the pressure is on for those hosting Thanksgiving to deliver an incredible experience to remember with delicious food, decor and activities after a year of missed-out opportunities. Known for delivering genuine hospitality in more than 500 restaurants across the country, McAlister's Deli is helping hosts make their event less stressful by teaming up with "Sweet Magnolias" actress and co-founder of The Happy Place, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and her husband, MLB All-Star and World Series Champion, Nick Swisher who will share their hosting tips and tricks on the McAlister's Holiday Hosting Hotline.

On November 24 from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET, hosts and hostesses can call 1-833-MCA-HOST (1-833-622-4678)1 to speak directly with the Swishers and receive hosting advice. From planning the perfect table setting to preparing delicious food, creating activities every guest will enjoy to organizing the clean-up at the end of the day, the Swishers will answer questions from callers seeking a little guidance.

"We're so excited to partner with McAlister's Deli to help hosts around the country make the most of their time with family and friends during the holidays," said JoAnna Garcia Swisher. "Nick and I enjoy hosting friends and family for holiday meals and are looking forward to sharing our advice for people hosting their loved ones this year so they can have a (mostly) stress-free day."

Since the first McAlister's Deli opened in 1989, the restaurant has always been a gathering place for the community because of the friendly staff, a comfortable atmosphere, and fresh, hand-crafted food. For every call to the Holiday Hosting Hotline answered, McAlister's Deli will text or email a coupon code for a free gallon of lemonade and holiday cookie tray bundle on a $100 catering purchase to make callers' holiday gatherings that much sweeter this season.

"Serving great food with genuine hospitality is at the heart of our brand," said Courtney Bufford, Executive Chef of McAlister's Deli. "With the Holiday Hosting Hotline, we're continuing to deliver on our promise by helping others bring that hospitable spirit to their own homes as they prepare for the holidays with the people they care about."

As the ultimate experts in hospitality, McAlister's Deli understands how to serve our guests in our restaurants and in the comfort of their own home. To simplify holiday prep and save hosts time, McAlister's Deli fans can also keep an eye on the brand's social media channels for new recipes that transform their fresh, hand-crafted menu items into delicious holiday dishes.

For more information on the Holiday Hosting Hotline and delicious holiday recipes, please visit McAlistersDeli.com and connect with McAlister's Deli on Facebook (@McAlistersDeli), Twitter (@McAlistersDeli), and Instagram (@mcalistersdeli).

1 Calls will be answered in order received during call-in period. McAlister's Deli does not guarantee that all calls placed to the hotline will be answered.

About McAlister's

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister's Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's Deli brand has more than 470 restaurants in 27 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit McAlistersDeli.com, and find McAlister's on social media at www.Facebook.com/McAlistersDeli , www.Twitter.com/McAlistersDeli and www.Instagram.com/McAlistersDeli .

