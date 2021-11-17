Comport Engineer Recognized as a Top HPE Master ASE in the World

RAMSEY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comport Consulting Corp. announced that Markus Gruber, a Senior Solution Architect and long-time employee was recognized at the 2021 HPE Worldwide Master ASE Summit as one of the top two HPE Master ASE's in the world. Markus holds eight HPE Master ASE certifications including the Aruba Certified Expert. Comport, an HPE Platinum Partner, has three engineers that hold various HPE Master ASE's, a testament to its deep commitment to technical excellence.

The Master ASE certification is the pinnacle of HPE's technical recognition, and validates expert skills combined with business acumen. Master ASE's can design, consult, and implement complex solutions from the proposal stage to deployment, aligning IT solutions to an organization's financial and business goals. The program involves rigorous exams requiring years of hands-on knowledge and experience. Jack Margossian, Comport's CEO stated "We are so proud of Markus and we all congratulate him on his amazing achievement. Markus has been instrumental in delivering many complex projects for our customers. He is a great guy personally who believes in doing the job right, and he's a Subject Matter Expert to help HPE develop new training courses for others."

The annual Master ASE Summit is held virtually this year November 8-19, with 1100 Master ASEs in attendance for two weeks of deep technical trainings. All HPE certification holders receive a badge from Credly, an independent industry association for credentials. Markus received a crystal trophy award and a personalized Northface vest, and was featured in a video interview with the other awardee.

About Comport

A trusted IT Solutions Company since 1982, Comport is uniquely positioned as both a solutions and services provider to modernize and simplify IT from the mobile edge to the data center to the clouds. Our award-winning ComportSecure division provides Cloud, Managed IT and Hosting Services and advisory with a monthly pay-as-you-go model, to help customers achieve the efficiencies, cost savings and reliability to succeed in today's digital world. Customers include leading enterprises in Hospitals and Healthcare, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Law, and Universities. For more information see www.comport.com.

