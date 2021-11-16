Matt Stone and Trey Parker Acquire Casa Bonita and Announce Culinary Partnership with Chef Dana Rodriguez

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Park creators and Colorado natives Matt Stone and Trey Parker have acquired Colorado's beloved and iconic Casa Bonita restaurant.

The new owners today announced their partnership with award-winning chef and restaurateur, Dana Rodriguez, who will share her culinary talents in her role as Executive Chef of Casa Bonita. Rodriguez, a three-time James Beard award nominee, will oversee the kitchen redesign, new menu development and culinary team, promising a major overhaul of the culinary program that will "improve everything, but change nothing" in the storied restaurant.

Chihuahua, Mexico-born Rodriguez, known by the affectionate nickname "Loca," is a well-known talent in the Colorado culinary world. Rodriguez started her career as a dishwasher, working her way up through the ranks of Denver's top restaurants including Rioja and Bistro Vendome, eventually opening two restaurants of her own - Super Mega Bien and Work & Class - with a third concept - Cantina Loca - opening in late 2021. Along the way Rodriguez has garnered numerous local and national awards.

"This is a dream come true," says Rodriguez. "Casa Bonita means so much to so many people here in Denver. I'm excited to work with Trey and Matt and reimagine the culinary program; I want to make sure this is a place where people will look forward to eating, drinking, spending time and bringing friends, family and visitors."

Photos can be viewed here . Photo credit attributed to Casa Bonita. For more information about Casa Bonita, please visit CasaBonitaDenver.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Casa Bonita