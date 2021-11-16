GameOn Partners with Kevin Garnett-Backed Gaming Society to Elevate Women's Sports

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) ("GameOn" or the "Company"), a leader in providing broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments, sportsbooks and NFTs with white label fan engagement technologies around sports, TV and live events, is pleased today to announce a partnership with Gaming Society.

GameOn Partners with Kevin Garnett-Backed Gaming Society

The partnership entails predictor games that will enable fans to make free-to-play bets on women's sports, including leagues such as the WNBA, NWSL and more. Gaming Society will license GameOn's proprietary technology to power the fan engagement initiatives. The companies will also share in all revenue generated by the platform, such as from sportsbook affiliates and sponsorships.

Launched in June by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Garnett and Players' Tribune Cofounder Jaymee Messler, Gaming Society is a content and gaming platform bringing a fan-forward voice, education and the athlete point of view to sports betting. Its goal is to democratize sports betting so every fan has the tools and knowledge to have skin in the game.

Gaming Society partnered with the WNBA Players Association in August to launch its "Bet On Women" campaign, a movement to advance women's sports forward through gamification and sports betting. Putting women's sports at the forefront of the rapidly growing betting category will help increase visibility for new audiences, deepen engagement for existing fans and activate new revenue streams for women athletes, teams and leagues. The partnership with GameOn further builds on these initiatives.

"We're excited to partner with Gaming Society to elevate women's sports and educate fans on sports betting through gamification," said Matt Bailey, GameOn CEO. "Despite women making up 40% of all athletes, they only receive 4% of media coverage, so it's imperative platforms like Gaming Society help level the playing field through innovative, democratized fan engagement."

Betting on women's sports is a growing market, evident by its popularity during the recent 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Four of the most bet-on sports at the Games at DraftKings were American women's teams: basketball, soccer, tennis and indoor volleyball.

Despite its growing popularity, sports betting can appear intimidating, especially to new sports fans. That's where Gaming Society comes in. The company is creating videos, newsletters, games and immersive educational experiences to make sports betting inclusive, accessible and easy to understand.

"If you look around the gaming landscape, there aren't many products that exist for the passionate fan communities of women's sports,'' said Messler. "Partnering with GameOn will allow women's sports fans to further invest in their favorite leagues, teams and athletes while entering the betting space in a more accessible and easier way."

The news comes on the heels of GameOn's announcement to acquire FanClash .

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Matt Bailey

Director & Chief Executive Officer

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

917-834-4921

For more information:

Investor Relations

Cornell Hazelton

Managing Director

Lambert & Co.

chazelton@lambert.com

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) powers the most-watched content in the world with the most innovative white label fan engagement technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments, sportsbooks and NFTs with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured white label projects with several partners in sports and entertainment. Through our innovative gamification technologies and meta-layers, including first-of-its-kind NFT integration, we bring fans closer to their favorite sports and entertainment content and increase engagement through community, competition and rewards.

GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center), Chief Product Officer, Santiago Jaramillo (Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot, EA Sports) and VP of Partnerships, Ryan Nowack (Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, New York Rangers), as well as its Directors, J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple, Comcast, Meredith) and Carey Dillen (YYOGA, FIFA, IOC).

ABOUT GAMING SOCIETY

Gaming Society is a new gamification and content company committed to making sports betting easy, inclusive and accessible to all fans. Founded by Kevin Garnett and Jaymee Messler, the platform amplifies fan engagement using games, betting, athlete perspective and immersive social experiences. Gaming Society reimagines sports betting and gaming, tapping into the fastest growing category in sports and allowing fans to double down on their favorite teams, leagues, players, shows and events with the incentive of rewards, prizes and bragging rights on the line.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about GameOn's listing and commencement of trading on the CSE.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (PRNewsfoto/GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.