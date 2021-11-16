FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe Deploys ServiceMax To Support Outcome-Based Medical Solutions

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , Inc., a leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced that FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe has selected and deployed ServiceMax's field service management platform for the digitization of its service operations in Europe. As part of its move from a product-focused services strategy to outcome-based solutions, ServiceMax is empowering FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe to better support hospitals and other medical providers with more personalized solutions and service maintenance as they continue the expansion of treatment and diagnostic capabilities available to patients.

By digitizing its service operations, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe will drive operational excellence through optimised processes, delivering greater customer and employee satisfaction and more efficient service planning.

"We already had plans to move our service technicians away from pen and paper, but COVID-19 forced us to rethink healthcare and connect digitally," said Jean-Luc Budillon, President and COO at FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe. "Our vision is to become a leading healthcare company with excellent customer experience and innovative solutions. With our shift to outcome-based solutions, the ServiceMax platform ensures we will always be able to provide timely and personalized assistance to our engineers whilst still being able to prioritize individual relationships and commitments with our customers. We are a passionate team going the extra mile for our customers, and ServiceMax is the right partner to help us take service care to the next level."

By completely digitizing its technical service support process, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe has instant and easy access to critical customer information, such as machines installed, contract details and warranty duration, as well as specific parts. The company can now optimize service planning and improve the management of spare parts, and ultimately provide a better customer experience.

"With ServiceMax, we can plan resources more efficiently and provide faster and more proactive customer support with all the necessary information directly available, enabling our engineers to take immediate decisions," added Robbert Merkus, Head of Services Europe at FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe. "ServiceMax also simplifies our review process with dashboard monitoring and management of all KPIs for our outcome-based solutions."

ServiceMax was deployed in Italy in November 2020 and is currently rolling out across Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, UK, DACH and France.

About FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe

FUJIFILM operates over 50 group companies and branches in Europe and is engaged in R&D, manufacturing, sales and service, with FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, located in Düsseldorf, Germany. The company operates as the strategic headquarters for the region. Throughout Europe, FUJIFILM entities serve a range of industries including medical technology, biopharmaceuticals, electronic materials, industrial products, chemicals, graphic systems, optical devices, data storage and all aspects of photography. Over the last 20 years, the company has intensively focused on healthcare – from diagnosis to prevention and treatment. On March 31 2021, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe, then formerly known as Hitachi Medical Systems Europe became part of the FUJIFILM group. FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe is a first-choice supplier of open and powerful high-field MRI systems, multi-slice CT systems as well as medical ultrasound devices in all kinds of clinical applications. Together with FUJIFILM Medical Systems Europe, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe is working side by side, acting as a one stop medical imaging partner that creates new value and contributes to the development of medical care.

For more information, visit https://hce.fujifilm.com/

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax' s mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As a recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit www.servicemax.com.

