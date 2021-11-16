EQONEX Announces November 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQONEX Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS), a digital assets financial services company, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences during November 2021:

Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational Winter 2021

Presenting on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. U.S. Eastern time

The Company's presentation will be webcast live here.

Oppenheimer 4th Annual Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit: The Evolution of Digital Assets

Thursday, November 18, 2021

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with EQONEX management, please contact EQONEX's IR team at ir@eqonex.com and eqonex@gatewayir.com.

For more information about investor events that EQONEX will be participating in, please visit: https://group.eqonex.com/investor-relations/investor-events

About EQONEX

EQONEX is a digital assets financial services company focused on fairness, governance, and innovation. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQONEX as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Access Trading, a securitization advisory service, EQONEX Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault and asset manager Bletchley Park.

For more information visit: https://group.eqonex.com/

This press release is provided by Eqonex for information purposes only, is a summary only of certain key facts and plans of Eqonex and includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, the press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation in relation to any securities or other regulated products or services or to make use of any services provided by Eqonex, and neither this press release nor anything contained in it will form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This press release has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdictions. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside of Eqonex's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: Eqonex's limited operating history and history of net losses; Eqonex's ability to execute its business plan; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Eqonex's products; failure to obtain the requisite regulatory licenses and qualifications or establish partnerships with entities in certain jurisdictions to satisfy regulatory requirements; changes in laws or regulations; litigation and regulatory risks; Eqonex's inability to successfully identify, hire and retain skilled individuals; competition; Eqonex's inability to successfully develop technology to service its business lines and keep pace with rapidly changing technology and client or regulatory requirements; risks of cyber incidents; reliance on vendors and third-party service providers; inability to protect or preserve its proprietary rights and the risk of infringing on the intellectual property rights of others; potential conflict of interest arising from managing different business lines; risks of employee misconduct and manipulation of distributed ledger networks and smart contract technology by malicious actors; risk of Eqonex losing access to its private keys or data loss relating to its digital asset investments; the ability of Eqonex to grow and manage growth profitably; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Eqonex's products and services, other business line specific risks and such other risks and uncertainties included in Eqonex's registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 30, 2021, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in Eqonex's subsequent filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Kristen Kaus

kristen.kaus@eqonex.com

Heather Dale

heather.dale@eqonex.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Christian Arnell

ir@eqonex.com

Gateway Investor Relations:

Matt Glover or John Yi

eqonex@gatewayir.com

