Clayton Home Building Group® Launches Lifestyle Magazine for Homeowners

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move designed to celebrate stories of its team members, customers and housing products, Clayton Home Building Group is excited to announce the launch of Opening Doors, a lifestyle print and digital magazine.

Clayton Home Building Group's dynamic organization, comprised of nearly 15,000 team members nationwide, is made up of three unique business units: Clayton Manufacturing, Clayton Supply® and Clayton Properties Group®. Clayton Home Building Group represents the off-site and site-built home building division of Clayton. With thoughtfully curated content, Opening Doors will delve into stories that showcase the Clayton Home Building Group through team member stories, environmentally conscious building methods, homeownership tips and more, while celebrating the essence of home through culinary discoveries, travel adventures, design advice and trends.

"Opening Doors was created to help connect our homebuyers to their home builder," said President of Clayton Home Building Group, Keith Holdbrooks. "Each of our team members is deeply committed to the homes we build and the customers we serve, and our intention with our lifestyle magazine is to help our customers cultivate a sense of home while feeling inspired."

The first edition of Opening Doors features a one-stop guide for what to see, do and enjoy this autumn – from easy pumpkin displays to hosting the ultimate s'mores roast to a fall color trek throughout across the country. Other stories include design tips from Clayton's array of talented interior designers who discuss trending materials, easy fall décor readers can enjoy at home and design secrets for creating a stylish home office. Customer stories are brought to life by showcasing how Clayton's homes are lived in after the homebuying journey ends. The issue ends with a display of some of Clayton's top home models, a glimpse into the wide variety of products built by Clayton Home Building Group.

Opening Doors will be published biyearly. Readers can enjoy the first edition here: Opening Doors - Fall 2021. Look out for the second edition coming in Spring 2022.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered, and assembled in America. In 2020, Clayton built 56,240 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

CrossMod™ is a trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

