Wise Systems Introduces Expanded Enterprise-Grade Dispatching & Routing Environment for Food and Beverage Distributors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wise Systems today announced that it has expanded its next-generation dispatch and routing platform to include an enterprise-grade environment specifically designed for executives, managers, and operations teams of large-scale Food and Beverage distributors.

Wise Systems' new capabilities for F&B distributors include elevated levels of scalability to accommodate ultra-high-volume operations with enterprise-wide visibility and control. This includes a satellite view of routes across all warehouses and easy access to key information (order and stop details). With the ability to create customizable workflows, the platform makes it possible for fleets to offer the highest levels of service to their customers. In addition, the AI-driven system accelerates the transition from static to more dynamic operations, increasing fleet efficiency and utilization, and helping customers reduce CO2 emissions, as well.

"We're seeing an industry-wide migration to cloud-based platforms as leading distribution fleets prioritize modernizing their routing and dispatching infrastructure, often as part of their digital transformation," said Chazz Sims, CEO and co-founder of Wise Systems. "This new edition expands customers' value from the platform and positions them to thrive during high-growth and peak-demand seasons."

In addition to expanded enterprise support, the new environment features advanced analytics and reporting capabilities. The expanded data architecture facilitates strategic client and business insights. Additional features include enhancements and customizations to delivery management tools for drivers, user roles and permissions for increased security, and advanced API access.

The new environment also features Wise Systems' signature machine-learning capabilities, which offer particular benefits for teams with large last-mile delivery fleets. Machine-Learned Service Times 2.0 , the latest version of Wise Systems' powerful algorithm, tackles the longstanding challenges that fleet operators often face in accurately determining service times — the amount of time it takes a driver to complete a stop. This essential piece of information is critical for maximizing fleet utilization and is now based on an expanded list of factors. However, traditional dispatchers and planners estimate service times without the data needed to ensure accuracy and only perform this exercise a few times per year. These inaccurate projections and infrequent analyses compromise fleet performance, efficiency, and on-time arrivals, which are key metrics for last-mile fleets.

Trusted by the world's largest brands, Wise Systems provides AI-driven dispatch and routing software that enables the perfect delivery experience. For last-mile operations that want to compete successfully in a dynamic world, the Wise Systems platform continuously improves fleet efficiency, performance, and customer service and reduces fleet mileage, carbon footprint, and late deliveries. Wise Systems is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, and Wise Systems Japan has offices in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit www.wisesystems.com .

