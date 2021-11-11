Pray.com Partners With The Independence Fund's Operation RESILIENCY to Serve Veterans and Their Families Pray.com will raise funds for mental health initiatives and offer premium subscriptions to U.S. military veterans and service members for less than one dollar

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pray.com , the world's leading app for mental and spiritual health, has launched an effort to support U.S. military veterans, by partnering with and supporting the Independence Fund , an organization committed to empowering our nation's catastrophically wounded, injured, or ill veterans to overcome physical, mental, and emotional wounds incurred in the line of duty. Specifically, Pray.com will raise funds for mental health initiatives and offer U.S. military veterans and service members (active duty and reserve) a one-year premium subscription for ninety-nine cents or a family plan for $4.99.

Operation RESILIENCY focuses on the mental health and well-being of veterans in order to prevent veteran suicide and improve the overall quality of the life for our Veterans and their families. The Independence Fund and the Veterans Health Administration Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention (OMHSP) have partnered together in order to make an immediate impact on the lives of our veterans and their families.

In addition to the premium subscriptions, Pray.com will also fundraise for Operation RESILIENCY through the month of November. The company has launched #OperationPray on Instagram, inviting followers to join in helping to spread the word to help veterans. For everyone who follows Pray.com and Independence Fund on Instagram, tags a friend, likes the post and shares to their story using the #OperationPray hashtag, the company has committed $1 for every participant up to $20,000.

Efforts will also include the publishing of new related content in app, the 'Life, Leadership, Legacy' series, featuring Eli Crane & Brian Reese, and the ' Armor of God ' podcast series, featuring real and raw stories by American veterans, will be free for all throughout the month of November.

"At Pray.com, we believe in the power of prayer and also prayer in action," said Steve Gatena, CEO, Pray.com. "We are deeply honored to support our veterans this Veterans Day and every day and we hope to drive awareness and raise funds for mental health services for everyone who has served this country so valiantly."

"When I reflect on what my husband has endured in a decade of life after his catastrophic combat injuries, I am confident that life without our faith would be like a life without oxygen. The heavy-combat units we bring through our Operation RESILIENCY program have men and women who fought and survived war in Iraq and Afghanistan – now it's time to help them survive at home. I am grateful to our partners at Pray.com for putting faith at the forefront of discussion and for providing an avenue to discuss Veteran mental health," said Sarah Verardo, CEO of The Independence Fund.

About Pray.com

Launched in 2017 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based audio content. Reaching more than 10 million people worldwide through its mobile app and website, it is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through Daily Prayers, Pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories. For more information, please visit: www.pray.com .

About the Independence Fund

Founded in 2007, the Independence Fund is committed to empowering our nation's catastrophically wounded, injured, or ill Veterans to overcome physical, mental, and emotional wounds incurred in the line of duty. We are dedicated to improving the lives of both our Veterans and their families. Through our Mobility, Caregiver, Advocacy, Casework, Operation RESILIENCY, Independence@Home and Family programs, The Independence Fund strives to bridge the gap of unmet needs for Veterans and their Caregivers. Before joining the coalition, The Independence Fund had programs in place to include Afghan SIVs and their families in its programming, including Operation RESILIENCY, a retreat focused on the mental health of Veterans to combat Veteran Suicide by reuniting combat units who served and fought together and includes their interpreters living in the United States through the Afghan Special Immigration Visa (SIV) program.

