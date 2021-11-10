Willamette Valley Vineyards Renews TiiCKER Retail Investor Partnership to Support Preferred Stock Offering, Exclusive Shareholder Rewards for Wine Enthusiasts

DETROIT, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ: WVVI & WVVIP) or ("WVV"), Oregon's certified-sustainable, leading winery and producer of Pinot Noir, is again teaming with TiiCKER™, the world's premier direct-to-shareholder loyalty and rewards platform, to maximize its 2021 vintage Preferred Stock Offering to fund growth.

TiiCKER has been engaged to grow awareness of the company (www.TiiCKER.com/WVVIP) and its unique shareholder rewards program and perks. Everyday investors in Willamette Valley preferred stock enjoy discounts, owner-only experiences, exclusive access to new releases, and the opportunity to take dividends in wine credit. Willamette Valley pioneered the community-funded business model in 1989 and again filed a prospectus last June to raise capital from its greatest affinity audience – wine enthusiasts. The Preferred Stock Offering (www.wvv.com/Ownership) is intended to fund expansion for the Oregon winery and its growing portfolio of tasting rooms, restaurants and production facilities.

"As I've always said: the healthiest businesses are ones owned by the community, and we are enthusiastic about our Owners and wine lovers investing in our growth," said Willamette Valley Vineyards Founder and CEO, Jim Bernau. "Partnering with TiiCKER aligns perfectly with our mission and allows us to expand our reach to wine enthusiasts and foodies looking for an investment that not only fits their lifestyle, but also gives them the perks of ownership."

TiiCKER Founder and CEO, Jeff Lambert, added: "Willamette Valley has always been about engaging shareholders and TiiCKER's platform is perfectly suited to not only verify ownership to validate WVVI shareholder perks, but to also harvest likeminded investors who have an affinity for wine, food, travel or experiences. We hope Willamette Valley shareholders get to taste great wine and also get a taste of just how rewarding our mutual mission of brand loyalty and fostering community can be."

WVVI was the first SEC-authorized, community-funded business in the nation, spurring a growing number of laws allowing for community-based funding of other small businesses across the country. Founder Jim Bernau's vision of creating world-class wine via shared ownership inspired wine enthusiasts investing in common (WVVI) and preferred (WVVIP) stock, producing tens of thousands of enthusiastic owners to date. The Preferred Stock Offering (NASDAQ: WVVIP) is available at the price of $5.15 per share, offering an annual 4.27% dividend or wine credit with 15% more value until December 31, 2021, unless sold out sooner.

TiiCKER rewards shareholders like Willamette Valley Vineyards by granting unprecedented access to next-level perks, commission-free trading and customized content unique to their investment and lifestyle interests. TiiCKER verifies ownership on behalf of company brand partners – like WVVI – and offers new ways to connect, engage and reward their owners, allowing them to measure and maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™.

Willamette Valley Vineyards will be opening four new Tasting Rooms and Restaurants over the next two years, starting with a location in downtown Lake Oswego next spring, followed by three locations in the Vancouver, WA waterfront (summer 2022), Happy Valley, OR (late 2022), and downtown Bend, OR (2023). Willamette investors who register and validate their ownership on TiiCKER can qualify for additional stock perks including complimentary wine tastings, discounted or complimentary admission to special events like VIP winery tours and blending experiences, priority to purchase limited-production wines and invitations to owner exclusive events. To learn more about the partnership or to claim stock perks, please visit TiiCKER.com/WVVIP.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Founded in 1983 by Jim Bernau with the dream of creating world-class Pinot Noir while serving as stewards of the land, Willamette Valley Vineyards has grown from a bold idea into one of the region's leading wineries, earning the title "One of America's Great Pinot Noir Producers" from Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All of the vineyards have been certified sustainable through LIVE (Low Impact Viticulture and Enology) and Salmon-Safe programs. For more information, call (800) 344-9463, contact stock.offering@wvv.com or visit www.wvv.com.



About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms that provide consumers and everyday investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and custom content to help consumer shareholders to discover and connect with companies and brands that fit their interests and lifestyle. For its public company partners, TiiCKER created the first mechanism to market directly to their largest untapped affinity group – owners. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com .

