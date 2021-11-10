Scorpion Acquires Legal Marketing Specialist MediaSmack

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , a leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive, today announced it acquired MediaSmack , a provider of tailored digital marketing solutions catering exclusively to the legal industry. The acquisition solidifies Scorpion's dominant position in serving the legal profession with the specialized, industry-specific technology and guidance that helps law firms take their practices to the next level.

Scorpion Logo (PRNewsfoto/Scorpion)

Azim Nagree , Head of M&A, Scorpion. "Both Scorpion and MediaSmack have always been committed to helping law firms market themselves for success, and now together we can provide the legal profession with a combination of industry-specific solutions and expertise that allow them to aim even higher." "Scorpion is thrilled to welcome MediaSmack, whose mission, culture and core values are strongly aligned with ours," said, Head of M&A, Scorpion. "Both Scorpion and MediaSmack have always been committed to helping law firms market themselves for success, and now together we can provide the legal profession with a combination of industry-specific solutions and expertise that allow them to aim even higher."

In addition to adding to Scorpion's arsenal of solutions and expertise catering specifically to the legal industry, the acquisition of MediaSmack brings all of its personal injury, criminal defense, bankruptcy, employment, immigration and other law firm clients into the Scorpion fold. As a result of the acquisition, MediaSmack customers will be transitioned to the Scorpion platform and get access to a broad range of AI-driven solutions and insights.

Zach Thompson . "Our core mission has always been to provide law firms with the custom marketing strategies and specialized expertise required to build up their online presence, attract the right clients and enjoy steady growth. With this acquisition, we can deliver on that promise more effectively than ever." "We couldn't be more thrilled to be joining the Scorpion family," said MediaSmack CEO & Co-Founder. "Our core mission has always been to provide law firms with the custom marketing strategies and specialized expertise required to build up their online presence, attract the right clients and enjoy steady growth. With this acquisition, we can deliver on that promise more effectively than ever."

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive. It helps local service providers understand their unique market dynamics, maximize their marketing efforts, and delight their customers. Scorpion offers SEO, Reviews, Advertising, Email Marketing, Chat and Messaging, Social Media, Websites, Lead Management, Appointment Scheduling, and more. The company brings everything together in a way that's easy to understand and manage, blending AI and teams of real people with vertical expertise to support customers in setting, measuring, and reaching their goals.

Salt Lake City area, with offices in California , Texas , and New York . For more information, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/about-us/ . Scorpion is Headquartered in thearea, with offices in, and. For more information, please visit

Media Contact

scorpion@sparkpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scorpion