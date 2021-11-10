Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC Opens Florida Office

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The New York-based law firm Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC is pleased to announce the opening of its new location in Boca Raton, Florida. This is an important step in accommodating the firm's client base in the state.

Ian Horowitz joins FRB's Private Client Practice Group as Of Counsel to lead the new office. "We're overjoyed that Ian, our trusted friend and colleague, will be leading our efforts in Florida," FRB Vice Managing Partner Matthew Rappaport said. "We've collaborated with Ian since we all graduated from Georgetown, and he's the natural fit for this new venture and our continued growth in Florida."

Ian has extensive experience in preparing estate planning documents and implementing estate plans ranging from simple wills to complicated domestic and foreign trusts for tax advantages and asset protection. Ian also has significant experience drafting business transactional documents including purchase and sale agreements, limited liability operating agreements, and other corporate agreements.

"With our new location, and addition of Ian to the team, FRB can now offer a whole host of services to our clients in Florida," FRB Managing Partner Kenneth Falcon said.

Matthew added, "Our firm already reaches across state and international borders, so adding Ian's knowledge of both Florida law and the tax incentives offered by the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico will enhance our ability to advise clients on the complex projects for which we've become known."

The new office builds on the firm's growth in the past year, including the addition of 10 attorneys and the formation of its Emerging Technologies, Cannabis and Healthcare Practice Groups. Further, FRB recently launched the first blockchain-based metaverse law firm .

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC is a full-service business law firm that combines the deep knowledge and understanding of attorneys who proudly advise clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters.

FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve their goals.

For more information, please email FRB's Marketing Director, Abby Winckler at awinckler@frblaw.com .

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC website: https://frblaw.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC