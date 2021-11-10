Digi-Key Electronics Recognized as one of America's Best Employers for Veterans by Forbes Magazine

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has been named to the 2021 list of America's Best Employers for Veterans by Forbes.

Digi-Key was named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans 2021

The list was determined based on an independent survey of 5,000 U.S. veterans working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Veterans were asked to rate their employers on a variety of general and veteran-specific topics. Of the thousands of companies eligible for this recognition, just 200 are recognized by Forbes.

Digi-Key is one of seven Minnesota-based companies included in the list. The full list of best employers for veterans can be viewed on the Forbes site.

"This recognition is a true honor and reinforces Digi-Key's reputation as an employer who deeply cares about the veteran community," said Shane Zutz, vice president, human resources for Digi-Key. "Digi-Key appreciates the sacrifice and efforts of our veterans who bring many different skills into the workplace that really help a dynamic company like Digi-Key grow. Our veterans bring great teamwork and problem-solving skills, along with great responsibility, into the workplace. We will continue to prioritize hiring veterans and supporting their efforts outside of the workplace."

Digi-Key employees enjoy a generous benefits package, an abundance of on-site amenities, and robust educational and professional development opportunities. For more information on careers with Digi-Key, please visit their careers page.

