Applications Open for I-Zone 2022 at Display Week

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Innovation Zone at Display Week is now taking applications. The I-Zone, a showcase for never-before-seen display technology, is entering its eleventh year. Over the past decade, I-Zone has become one of the most important events at Display Week, the Society for Information Display's (SID's) International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition. Display Week 2022 is scheduled to take place May 8-13, 2022 in San Jose, Calif.

I-Zone was created to provide a special exhibit area for technology prototypes, proofs of concept, and new products that have been on the market no more than six months prior to Display Week.

Selected companies/universities/institutions gain several key benefits:

Free publicity: Show your new products and technology to the entire SID community. Expert feedback: Hear what I-Zone committee members – professionals with established track records in industry/academia – have to say about your technology. Free exhibit space: Demonstrate your prototype in the dedicated I-Zone area of the exhibit hall during SID's Display Week Exhibition, May 10-12, 2022 .

"Innovation in the display industry has never been greater, and the pace of the innovation has never been faster, says Harit Doshi, Chair of SID's I-Zone and Conventions Chair. "I-Zone provides the perfect pavilion at Display Week for start-ups and university labs to showcase their latest innovations. As we enter the second decade of the Innovation Zone and come back to a full physical show, I am anticipating an overwhelming number of new developments and inventions from small companies and universities who've been hard at work over the past two years. If you are planning to submit an I-Zone application to take advantage of this free-of-charge opportunity to display your prototype, I encourage you to submit your application early."

2022 I-Zone applications are being accepted through Feb. 15, 2022.

Key Dates for I-Zone

Feb. 15, 2022: I-Zone Applications Due

March 31, 2022: Accepted Applicants Notified

May 10-12, 2022: I-Zone Exhibit at Display Week

May 11, 2022: I-Zone Best Prototype and Honorees Announced

Before submitting your application, please make sure that:

Your product or technology represents a novel advancement in a display or display-adjacent field.

Your product or technology is not on the market or is not scheduled to be on the market before January 2022 .

In addition to filling out the submission form, your entry should include:

A 100-word abstract describing your project, its innovation, and problem it is designed to solve or capability it will offer.

A one-page summary describing in more detail the novelty and potential application for your product.

Any relevant photographs, videos (no longer than 3 minutes), or diagrams. Note: links to videos or high-resolution imagery are preferred to attachments

For more information, visit www.sid.org/Awards/I-Zone or email I-Zone@sid.org.

About Display Week 2022

The 59th International Display Week Symposium and Seminar, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in San Jose, California, May 8-13, 2022. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2022, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2022), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2022. SID is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

