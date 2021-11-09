Success Plans from Zift Solutions Empower Partners and Vendors for Mutual Success

CARY, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zift Solutions, a leading provider of partner relationship management (PRM) software, has announced a revolutionary addition to its ZiftONE platform. The new Success Plans capability, a breakthrough in supplier and channel-partner business planning, enables vendors to collaborate with business partners to develop comprehensive business plans and set goals to create successful go-to-market strategies.

With ZiftONE's Success Plans, suppliers and partners can collaborate to develop comprehensive strategies that account for training goals, marketing activities, and a full range of metrics. Unlike traditional top-down business plans that are based solely on historic sales and performance data, ZiftONE Success Plans incorporate strategies that go far beyond traditional methods and get to the heart of what drives channel success.

"By including options for goals around through-partner marketing automation (TPMA) and training, we are empowering vendors to look at their partners holistically rather than on revenue alone," Gordon Rapkin, CEO of Zift Solutions, said. "We believe this empowers vendors to identify and nurture high potential or highly-engaged partners, which will improve partner program performance overall."

Channel partners see their Success Plans in a dashboard that not only shows their goals and progress, but also lists exactly what they need to do to succeed. Channel Account Managers have dashboards and reports to monitor progress across a range of partners, and ZiftONE's extensive to-partner communications enable channel account managers (CAMs) to message and nurture partners to success.

"Joint partner success plans are an essential ingredient to maximizing long-term partner potential and success, but a majority of partners report that many vendors don't prioritize this initiative," Theresa Caragol, the founder and CEO of AchieveUnite Inc., said. "Joint success plans present a great opportunity for vendors to engage and collaborate with their partners to drive Partner LifeTime Value® and accelerate revenue."

"ZiftONE enables channel leaders to manage their entire revenue funnel from top to bottom and encompasses all of the functions of standalone PRM, TPMA, and channel learning," Rapkin added. "With Success Plans, channel leaders can bring it all together."

Success Plans is one of many new ZiftONE features to put data front and center for vendors and partners alike. Other features, like the recently released Partner Explorer and ZiftONE's analytics dashboards and reports, help vendors achieve channel transparency and create a single source of truth for channel marketing reporting and analytics.

Success Plans was rolled out to all ZiftONE customers as an integrated capability of the all-in-one platform, and is included with no additional licensing fee for new customers.

Founded in 2006, Zift Solutions has a decade and a half of experience delivering Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Channel Marketing Management. As the global leader in Enterprise Channel Management, the company's ZiftONE platform integrates channel sales, marketing, enablement, and operations in a single end-to-end channel management solution that oversees the entire funnel from lead to revenue. In 2020, Zift was named the only leader in both Channel Marketing Automation and Partner Relationship Management by Forrester Research. For more information, visit www.ziftsolutions.com .

