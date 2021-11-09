Spruce Expands Customer Service Team with New Senior Hires

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spruce , the proptech company powering online real estate transactions, today announced the appointment of Brian Kielian as the company's first Head of Customer Experience, and Blair Drake, the company's first Head of Service Delivery. These notable hires, who will report to EVP of Real Estate Operations, Lisa Robertson, will play a critical role in Spruce's ongoing investment in customer service, and prove the company's commitment to bringing its customers the best possible experience.

Brian Kielian, Head of Customer Experience: Kielian will drive Spruce's customer service initiatives, working to ensure continuous operational efficiency and increased scalability. Kielian brings to Spruce an extensive background in customer experience, having held positions as Vice President, Global Customer Support & Operations Planning at PayPal for nearly eight years, Vice President of Customer Operations at Affirm, and most recently, Senior Vice President of Customer Support at Inflection.

Blair Drake, Head of Service Delivery: Drake will utilize her operational leadership and expertise to further streamline procedures, helping to scale the business via automation, technology enhancements, and increased process efficiency. Drake brings to Spruce robust experience streamlining complex processes and optimizing high risk areas, having held positions at a number of fintech companies, most recently as the Head of Operations at OnDeck.

"Our customers are at the heart of what we do here at Spruce," said Patrick Burns, CEO and co-founder of Spruce. "As we continue to expand our service offering and deepen our customer-centric, tech-focused approach, it's absolutely critical that we make big investments in improving the customer experience of the real estate transaction."

Doing business in 48 U.S. states, Spruce's industry advancements to date include up to 40% faster closing times, with Spruce's automated underwriting model further reducing title search and closing processes from the industry average of two weeks to as little as 48 hours or less. In addition, Spruce enables up to 20% savings on closing costs, and can fund transactions outside of restrictive Federal hours. Clients include five of the top six venture-backed mortgage lenders, two of the top three iBuyers, and several scale-focused SFR investors, accounting for billions of dollars in purchase and refinance transactions per month nationwide. Spruce is also the only title solution to offer its open API directly on its website, enabling a completely centralized end-to-end process.

Spruce's offerings include nationwide title insurance, closing, escrow, and recording services through proprietary technology and centralized teams, adding transparency and speed to an otherwise opaque and time-consuming process. Combining machine learning technology with a team of experts, Spruce's scalable model serves forward-thinking lenders, real estate investors, and proptech companies.

