Shutterstock And Staples US Retail Join Forces To Power A New Interactive Design Experience For Small Business Owners

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced a new partnership with Staples US Retail. Through this multifaceted partnership with Shutterstock, Staples US Retail is expanding its turnkey design experiences to include a vast content library, simple image editing tools, and managed services to help customers create compelling marketing materials with confidence — both in-store and online.

Small businesses and creators with limited design knowledge are now able to develop engaging marketing assets through an immediate, highly personalized design experience. Customers have access to dedicated associates and design services at Staples US Retail locations, as well as 325+ million high quality images from Shutterstock's expansive collection, for the creation of flyers, business cards, posters and signs at select Staples stores across the country. Today, Staples has more than 1,000 retail locations nationwide, delivering innovative products, services and inspiration essential for the creation of compelling marketing collateral.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Staples US Retail, a key player serving small business owners across the country," said Chip Schenck, Global VP of Innovation at Shutterstock. "Now, with direct access to Shutterstock images and editing tools, customers can easily find inspiration, customize beautiful content, and manage their creative projects, all in one place."

"At Staples, we believe that successful small businesses build stronger communities, and this new design experience will bring their print and marketing materials to the next level," said Craig Grayson, Vice President/GMM, Staples US Retail. "Shutterstock is a household name in the world of design, and we're so excited to be able to help our small business customers elevate every print project by giving them access to millions of high-quality images on the spot."

Staples customers can now engage in the following creative experiences powered by Shutterstock:

Find creative inspiration, develop engaging materials and collaborate with in-store experts through new experience-driven Staples stores

Shutterstock offers customers a dedicated Shutterstock Editor experience in the Print Shop at select Staples stores across the country. Through an interactive kiosk, customers -- including a growing number of professionals working from home and in hybrid roles -- can easily design and create high-impact marketing materials including flyers, business cards, posters, signs and more using professional design templates, Shutterstock's Editing tools, as well as Shutterstock's library of 325+ million high-quality images. The experience offers customers the option to consult with dedicated in-store associates for immediate, personalized design services at their favorite Staples location.

The newly reimagined Staples Connect locations in Los Angeles (Staples Store #1967) and Auburn, Maine (Staples Store #0307) will also feature large-scale, multi-media murals of images by Shutterstock artists as part of an expanded Print Shop experience.

Access eye-catching Shutterstock images online to take designs to the next level

Through this partnership, Shutterstock and Staples Print & Marketing Services have launched an online experience to help customers create eye-catching marketing materials without ever leaving home. Through Staples US Retail Online, customers can access millions of Shutterstock images to build and customize banners, invitations, yard signs, business cards and more, with the option to print materials at a local Staples US Retail location.

To see the Shutterstock and Staples partnership in action, visit https://www.staples.com/services/printing

