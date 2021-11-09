Fresh SANUK & GRATEFUL DEAD™ Collab Delivers Winter Ready Cozy Vibes

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), today announced the fifth iteration of its ongoing collaboration with iconic rock band the Grateful Dead, powered by Warner Music Artist Services. Just in time for winter, this new indoor/outdoor SANUK & GRATEFUL DEAD™ capsule for men and women keeps feet cozy in cold weather and moisture-wicked dry when they warm up. Signature details such as debossed Steal Your Face logos, embroidered band hits and colorfully psychedelic, furry interior linings offer a nod to the band's heritage.

This brand-new jam is a mash-up of Sanuk's feel-good Cozy Vibes collection and classic Grateful Dead style and with a soft, fluffy wool and Tencel blend inside each shoe, your feet couldn't be in a happier place this season. The collection was designed with sustainability in mind, featuring eco-friendly materials such as 100% traceable and responsible leather, recycled polyester, a sock liner containing 85% bio-based content and eco-conscious Sugar Mat Comfort outsoles made with 55% sugarcane foam, aligning with the band's long legacy of caring for the environmental health and wellbeing of the planet.

The collaboration features two styles: the Cozy Vibe Low x Grateful Dead , featuring responsibly sourced cognac leather uppers with debossed Steal Your Face logos, Dead-inspired linings and step-down heels, and the Cozy Vibe Slipper x Grateful Dead , a warm, fuzzy slip-on featuring soft, corduroy uppers in neutral colors with band name embroidery details. Both are offered in a men's and women's version.

"We are grateful to continue our collaboration and bring the Dead's classic, eclectic style and eco-minded ethos to this cozy new collection," said Seth Pulford, Director of Marketing at Sanuk. "Whether it's an early morning surf check, post snowboard lodge-life or just chilling out in the great indoors with good friends and tunes, this capsule provides ridiculous comfort for your winter happy places."

The fifth installment of the SANUK & GRATEFUL DEAD™ collection launches today exclusively on Sanuk.com. Retail prices range from $85 - $95.

For more information about the latest SANUK & GRATEFUL DEAD™ collection, visit www.sanuk.com/sanuk-x-grateful-dead-collaboration or follow along on Instagram @sanuk #smilepassiton.

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture, but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, The Grateful Dead had attracted the most concert goers in the history of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 50th top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.

Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always wider…every step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #smilepassiton

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

