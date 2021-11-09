Cherry Bekaert Expands Private Equity Practice with Acquisition of TaxGroup Partners

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert LLP (the "Firm") announces the acquisition of TaxGroup Partners ("TGP"), a national private equity and transaction tax advisory firm. The acquisition of TGP expands Cherry Bekaert's focus on providing tax services to private equity firms and their portfolio companies. The addition also creates a national deal advisory practice with a coast-to-coast presence.

We are pleased to welcome them to the Firm as we further strengthen our transaction tax capabilities while expanding our footprint to the West Coast.

Our team understands the M&A value realized through the powerful combination of tax structuring and tax due diligence.

By providing transaction tax structuring and due diligence services, TGP has successfully supported their clients on more than 200 transactions; and in many instances TGP continued to provide post-close, tax compliance services to the acquired businesses. The combination of TGP into Cherry Bekaert will provide TGP clients access to an array of assurance, tax, and advisory services not previously available to them under the TGP umbrella.

"At Cherry Bekaert, we are continuing to expand our focus on private equity," explained Michelle L. Thompson, Chief Executive Officer and Firm Managing Partner. "The TaxGroup Partners team brings a track record of success in transaction tax advisory. We are pleased to welcome them to the Firm as we further strengthen our transaction tax capabilities while expanding our footprint to the West Coast."

"We are thrilled to join the Cherry Bekaert team," commented Al Sanifar, Managing Partner of TGP. "Our team understands the M&A value that can be realized through the powerful combination of tax structuring and tax due diligence. We leverage our experience on a vast number of transactions to meet our clients' objectives in a tax-efficient manner. Working together, we'll combine our private equity expertise with a new West Coast location with broader service offerings available through Cherry Bekaert."

Sanifar will assume the role of Cherry Bekaert's Private Equity Tax Services Leader, and the TGP team joins Cherry Bekaert under the direction of Scott Moss, the Firm's Private Equity Industry Leader and Transaction Advisory Practice Leader.

