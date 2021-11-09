Bloomberg Commodity Index 2022 Target Weights Announced

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bloomberg announced the composition and target weights for 2022 for the Bloomberg Commodity Index ("BCOM").

Bloomberg

Launched in 1998, with historical data available back to 1960, BCOM is a widely tracked benchmark for the commodities market. Assets tracking the benchmark are now over $100bn, the highest level on record. The index references exchange-traded contracts linked to 23 physical commodities, and the 2022 target weights will be implemented during the standard January 2022 index roll.

As a result of this year's reconstitution, there will be no commodity additions nor deletions in BCOM. The precious metals sector was the only group to see a weight increase in 2022, driven by increases in both gold and silver. Gold's target weight increased by 0.35%, hitting BCOM's single commodity limit of 15%. Despite a slight decrease, the energy sector retains the highest weight, at 29.8%.

Overall, BCOM will see sector target weight decreases in energy, grains, softs, livestock and industrial metals. The target weights for all BCOM components for 2022, as well as their comparative weights in 2021, are listed below:

Group Commodity Ticker 2022 Target Weight 2021 Target Weight Energy WTI Crude Oil CL 8.0368820% 8.1448320% Natural Gas NG 7.9548670% 8.0720060% Brent Crude Oil CO 6.9631180% 6.8551680% Low Sulphur Gas Oil QS 2.6496240% 2.6415190% RBOB Gasoline XB 2.1728010% 2.1791840% ULS Diesel HO 2.0526330% 2.0820140%



29.83% 29.97% Grains Corn C 5.5899030% 5.5866490% Soybeans S 5.7888440% 5.8174090% Soybean Meal SM 3.5200260% 3.5987640% Wheat W 2.8463610% 2.8850050% Soybean Oil BO 3.1716110% 3.1955900% HRW Wheat KW 1.6636530% 1.5713880%



22.58% 22.65% Industrial Metals Copper HG 5.3982920% 5.3937680% Aluminum LA 4.2457680% 4.2083970% Zinc LX 3.1189270% 3.2468830% Nickel LN 2.7134270% 2.7139540%



15.48% 15.56% Precious Metals Gold GC 15.0000000% 14.6459560% Silver SI 4.7468930% 4.3539140%



19.75% 19.00% Softs Sugar SB 2.7943260% 2.9870850% Coffee KC 2.7333550% 2.7366190% Cotton CT 1.5032870% 1.5110980%



7.03% 7.23% Livestock Live Cattle LC 3.5807520% 3.8464030% Lean Hogs LH 1.7546500% 1.7263950%



5.34% 5.57%

Target weights are determined in accordance with the rules described in the BCOM methodology . The index rules account for liquidity and production data in a 2:1 ratio and are subject to the following requirements regarding capping and diversification:

No sector weight can exceed 33%

The aggregate weight for each single commodity and its derivatives cannot exceed 25%

No single commodity weight can exceed 15%

For additional information and licensing opportunities, please contact commodities@bloombergindices.com or visit bloombergindices.com .

Bloomberg terminal users can visit IN

on the Bloomberg Terminal for index performance and analytics.

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited

Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry-standard and bespoke indices across asset classes, including market-leading fixed income and commodity indices. Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving needs. As an integral part of Bloomberg, BISL has access to an unparalleled breadth of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.



About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

"Bloomberg®", "The Bloomberg Commodity Index" and "BCOM" are service marks of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates, including Bloomberg Index Services Limited ("BISL"), the administrator of the indices (collectively, "Bloomberg"). Bloomberg and/or Bloomberg's licensors own all proprietary rights in the Indices. Bloomberg does not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy or completeness of any data or information relating to the Indices. Bloomberg makes no warranty, express or implied, as to the Indices or any data or values relating thereto or results to be obtained therefrom, and expressly disclaims all warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose with respect thereto. It is not possible to invest directly in an Index. Backtested performance is not actual performance. Past performance is not an indication of future results. To the maximum extent allowed by law, Bloomberg, its licensors, and its and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors shall have no liability or responsibility whatsoever for any injury or damages - whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise - arising in connection with the Indices or any data or values relating thereto - whether arising from their negligence or otherwise. This document constitutes the provision of factual information, rather than financial product advice. Nothing in the Indices shall constitute or be construed as an offering of financial instruments or as investment advice or investment recommendations (i.e., recommendations as to whether or not to "buy", "sell", "hold", or to enter or not to enter into any other transaction involving any specific interest or interests) by Bloomberg or a recommendation as to an investment or other strategy by Bloomberg. Data and other information available via the Indices should not be considered as information sufficient upon which to base an investment decision. All information provided by the Indices is impersonal and not tailored to the needs of any person, entity or group of persons. Bloomberg does not express an opinion on the future or expected value of any security or other interest and do not explicitly or implicitly recommend or suggest an investment strategy of any kind. Customers should consider obtaining independent advice before making any financial decisions.

© 2021 Bloomberg. All rights reserved. This document and its contents may not be forwarded or redistributed without the prior consent of Bloomberg.

The BLOOMBERG TERMINAL service and Bloomberg data products (the "Services") are owned and distributed by Bloomberg Finance L.P. ("BFLP") except (i) in Argentina, Australia and certain jurisdictions in the Pacific islands, Bermuda, China, India, Japan, Korea and New Zealand, where Bloomberg L.P. and its subsidiaries distribute these products, and (ii) in Singapore and the jurisdictions serviced by Bloomberg's Singapore office, where The Bloomberg Commodity Index Methodology 100 a subsidiary of BFLP distributes these products.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomberg