Animation Series Aims to Educate and Break Down Stigma Surrounding HIV The three-part series conveys crucial health messaging and amplifies the voice of people of trans experience

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NoiseFilter — an educational platform that addresses health and wellness topics through creative storytelling — in conjunction with Access Health Louisiana (AHL) and the AIDS Education Training Center, is pleased to announce a new animation trilogy that conveys crucial health messaging around HIV and HIV medications.

NoiseFilter is hosted by infectious disease physician Dr. MarkAlain Déry and community health expert Dr. Eric Griggs (Doc Griggs). Through podcasts, live streams and animations, they explain complex health topics simply. Dr. Déry is also the Medical Director of Infectious Diseases and Chief Innovation Officer for AHL where he specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of HIV/AIDS. Dr. Déry sees patients from across the region at the Pythian clinic in New Orleans.

"Our goal is to change the stigma that remains around HIV," says Dr. Déry. "The colorful and compelling videos use creative exploration into the human body to explain HIV medications and how they protect individuals from transmission."

In the first animation, Undetectable, Untransmittable and Undeniably Fierce! the pair journey inside the body of trans activist and educator Milan Nicole Sherry explaining that people living with HIV and taking their medications, can have the same quality and quantity of life as individuals living without HIV, termed U=U.

In Get in Step with PrEP, the second animation, Milan joins Dr. Déry and Doc Griggs inside Dr. Déry's body explaining how PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, prevents HIV transmission. The key takeaway is that people living without HIV can take PrEP as a defense against autoimmune disease.

The third animation, Little Miss Muffuletta uses the Little Miss Muffet nursery rhyme to explain nPEP or non-occupational post-exposure prophylaxis. In this animation an HIV exposure has occurred but nPEP prevents HIV from replicating.

The three-part series is available for viewing on the NoiseFilter website https://www.noisefiltershow.com/watch. Access Health is seeking partnerships with organizations, associations, celebrities and influencers to launch a campaign advocating for the animations leading up to World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, 2021.

"These animations can educate all audiences," says Doc Griggs. "This information has longevity and can be used nationwide to advocate for transgender individuals and teach people about these resources."

About Access Health Louisiana:

Access Health Louisiana (AHL) is a network of Federally Qualified Health Centers. Our network of more than 100 providers sees more than 45,000 patients a year in 12 Louisiana parishes. Our mission is simple: To improve the health of the people we serve. We do this by striving for the highest levels of patient care every day. For more information about Access Health Louisiana and the additional services available including STI testing, telemedicine and teletherapy, please visit https://accesshealthla.org.

