Accuray To Participate at Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference Company to present on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 6:20 am PT / 9:20 am ET

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) today announced its participation in Stifel's 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference. The management team is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 6:20 am PACIFIC / 9:20 am EASTERN.

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated)

The presentation to be delivered at the Stifel Healthcare Conference can be accessed on the Accuray website at https://investors.accuray.com following the conclusion of Management's talk. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Investor Contacts

Lytham Partners

Joe Diaz

+1 (602) 889-9660

jdiaz@accuray.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated