Healthpeak Properties to Participate in Nareit's REITworld 2021 Investor Conference

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that its CEO, Tom Herzog, along with other members of its senior management team, will participate in Nareit's REITworld 2021 Investor Conference on November 9 - 10, 2021.

In connection with the conference, Healthpeak posted a presentation in the Investor Relations section of its website at https://ir.healthpeak.com/investor-presentations.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

