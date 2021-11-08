GoHealth to Present at William Blair 10th Annual Benefit Technology Virtual Conference

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced that the company will participate in the William Blair 10th Annual Benefit Technology Virtual Conference on Nov. 11, 2021 from 11:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (ET). Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO, and Travis Matthiesen, Chief Financial Officer, will share commentary with investors around the company's business strategy.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via GoHealth's Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com. A digital audio recording of the conference call will be made available following the conference call.

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com .

