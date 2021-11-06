FACEBOOK INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Facebook, Inc. - FB

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Facebook, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FB).

On September 13, 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Company utilizes a social media monitoring system, purportedly to act as a quality control measure, but in reality, operated as a "whitelist" that "shields millions of VIPs from the company's normal enforcement" procedures allowing high-profile users to make harassing and abusive postings on the social network without penalty.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Facebook's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Facebook's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

