Volpara Health and Mammography Educators Expand Training Partnership to Launch Custom One-on-One Technologist Training

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health, (ASX: VHT) and leading mammography education provider, Mammography Educators, LLC, have expanded their collaboration to deliver personalized, hands-on training to improve mammography quality at facilities across the US and Canada.

The companies have been working together since the 2018 integration of Mammography Educators training videos into Volpara Analytics™, the first software to provide automated and objective assessment of image quality on every mammogram, including positioning. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) attributes poor positioning as the cause of most clinical image deficiencies and most failures of accreditation.

By combining the power of Volpara Analytics software and the world-class, hands-on training provided by Mammography Educators, Volpara's customers can expect to improve image quality, reduce errors, and increase proficiency and efficiency in their clinics. Mammography Educators will use baseline positioning metrics for each site gathered and analyzed by Volpara Analytics software to customize the hands-on training. Conducting individual sessions with each technologist will help reinforce positive performance and focus on key positioning areas to improve.

Mammography Educators' on-site, hands-on mammography positioning trainings are one of the most effective ways for technologists to learn and implement The Miller Method™ of mammography positioning. The on-site training includes lectures, positioning demonstrations and hands-on workshops. Breast Imaging Bootcamps will offer a larger group of technologists an educational opportunity that includes both didactic and hands-on learning. The Bootcamps include lectures on breast positioning topics ranging from Challenging Patients, Additional Views, to Mission and Motivation in Mammography.

"Proper breast positioning is critical for optimal cancer detection, but is difficult to assess objectively. We are excited to extend our partnership with Volpara to make hands-on, personalized training sessions available to sites to help address common positioning performance issues that can be routinely identified using Volpara Analytics software," said Louise Miller, R.T.(R)(M)(ARRT), CRT, FSBI, FNCBC, Director of Education and co-founder of Mammography Educators.

Volpara Analytics software provides automated and objective assessment of image quality on every mammogram by utilizing a set of clinically validated algorithms that use x-ray physics and artificial intelligence. The exclusive TruPGMI™ algorithm objectively assesses technologists' patient positioning and resulting image quality and provides technologists with performance feedback.

"This partnership is about putting objective quality data gathered by the Analytics software into action by applying personalized training. High quality and motivated staff are key factors for successful breast imaging teams, leading to significant improvement in the quality of mammograms provided to the women they serve," said Kristin Bravo, Volpara Health, Director of Marketing & Customer Success.

About Mammography Educators

Mammography Educators provides on-site, hands-on mammography positioning training for technologists, in addition to other consulting services, to assist breast centers with accreditation, inspection preparation, and improve image quality. Furthermore, they lead conferences throughout the US and Canada, and provide Mammography Initial Training in California, led by Director of Education, Louise Miller. Ms. Miller has received numerous prestigious awards in her role as breast imaging educator. She developed The Miller Method™, providing technologists with an understanding of correlational anatomy that compliments the technologists' training in general radiology principles. For more information, visit www.mammographyeducators.com.

About Volpara

Volpara provides an advanced AI software platform that works with a healthcare provider's expertise to enable a high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening experience. From the time a patient enters a clinic to the moment they obtain key results, the Volpara Breast Health Platform collects and analyzes information to better understand a patient's breast cancer risk, while also objectively evaluating image quality and workflow-improvement opportunities. These capabilities are being extended to lung cancer screening. The Volpara Breast Health Platform is supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking, and is validated by a volume of peer-reviewed publications unrivaled in the breast health industry. For more information, visit https://www.volparahealth.com .

