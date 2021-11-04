Miami International Holdings Reports October 2021 Trading Results; MIAX Pearl Equities Sets Market Share and Volume Records; SPIKES Futures Volume Reaches Record Levels

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported October 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™) and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).
Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 14.32% in October 2021, 205 basis points higher than the 12.26% market share in October 2020 and representing a 16.8% increase.
The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed 111.3 million multi-listed options contracts in October 2021, representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,299,758 contracts.
In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 1,428,762,583 shares in October 2021, a monthly volume record and an increase of 3.6% from September 2021. The October 2021 total also represented a market share record of 0.65%.
In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 436,947 contracts in October 2021, the second highest monthly total volume on record and representing an increase of 62.7% from the October 2020 total. Total volume during the January to October 2021 period reached a record 3,237,128 contracts, a 41.1% increase from the same period in 2020, while open interest totaled 96,196 contracts on October 31, 2021, an increase of 21.4% from the October 31, 2020 total.
SPIKES® Futures volume totaled a record 250,982 contracts in October 2021, up 59.3% from the 157,538 contract total in September 2021. SPIKES Futures volume reached a record ADV of 11,952 contracts in October 2021. In addition, SPIKES Futures volume on October 22, 2021 totaled a new daily record volume of 22,872 contracts.
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Contracts
Oct-21
Oct-20
% Chg
Sep-21
% Chg
Oct-21
Oct-20
% Chg
Trading Days
21
22
21
209
211
U.S. Equity Options Industry
777,425,367
597,964,688
30.0%
763,992,378
1.8%
7,674,101,467
5,644,483,700
36.0%
MIAX Exchange Group
111,294,908
73,320,613
51.8%
110,782,472
0.5%
1,100,449,785
678,770,274
62.1%
MIAX Options
45,154,248
31,035,089
45.5%
43,883,693
2.9%
429,285,202
273,837,749
56.8%
MIAX Pearl
29,496,984
20,740,055
42.2%
29,760,494
-0.9%
360,988,693
249,352,968
44.8%
MIAX Emerald
36,643,676
21,545,469
70.1%
37,138,285
-1.3%
310,175,890
155,579,557
99.4%
Multi-Listed Options ADV
Oct-21
Oct-20
% Chg
Sep-21
% Chg
Oct-21
Oct-20
% Chg
U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry
37,020,256
27,180,213
36.2%
36,380,589
1.8%
36,718,189
26,751,108
37.3%
MIAX Exchange Group
5,299,758
3,332,755
59.0%
5,275,356
0.5%
5,265,310
3,216,921
63.7%
MIAX
2,150,202
1,410,686
52.4%
2,089,700
2.9%
2,053,996
1,297,809
58.3%
MIAX Pearl
1,404,618
942,730
49.0%
1,417,166
-0.9%
1,727,219
1,181,768
46.2%
MIAX Emerald
1,744,937
979,340
78.2%
1,768,490
-1.3%
1,484,095
737,344
101.3%
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Market Share
Oct-21
Oct-20
% Chg
Sep-21
% Chg
Oct-21
Oct-20
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
14.32%
12.26%
16.8%
14.50%
-1.3%
14.34%
12.03%
19.2%
MIAX
5.81%
5.19%
11.9%
5.74%
1.1%
5.59%
4.85%
15.3%
MIAX Pearl
3.79%
3.47%
9.4%
3.90%
-2.6%
4.70%
4.42%
6.5%
MIAX Emerald
4.71%
3.60%
30.8%
4.86%
-3.0%
4.04%
2.76%
46.6%
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
Oct-21
Oct-20
% Chg
Sep-21
% Chg
Oct-21
Oct-20
% Chg
Trading Days
21
22
21
209
NM
U.S. Equities Volume – Industry
218,290
199,522
9.4%
222,234
-1.8%
2,397,262
NM
NM
MIAX Pearl Volume
1,429
NM
NM
1,379
3.6%
7,516
NM
NM
MIAX Pearl ADV
68
NM
NM
66
3.6%
36
NM
NM
MIAX Pearl Market Share
0.65%
NM
NM
0.62%
5.5%
0.31%
NM
NM
NM - Not meaningful
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
MGEX, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Futures & Options
Contracts
Oct-21
Oct-20
% Chg
Sep-21
% Chg
Oct-21
Oct-20
% Chg
Trading Days
21
22
21
209
211
MGEX Volume
436,947
268,611
62.7%
324,299
34.7%
3,237,128
2,294,763
41.1%
MGEX ADV
20,807
12,210
70.4%
15,443
34.7%
15,489
10,876
42.4%
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), and Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).
MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.
MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products, including Hard Red Spring Wheat and SPIKES Futures. In addition, MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.
BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.
To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.
To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.
To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.
Media Contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miami-holdings.com
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
