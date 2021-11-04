For the Love of the Written Word Levenger partners with Emily Dickinson Museum to support reading and literacy with exclusive new products

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creativity and self-expression have brought together two devotees of the written word: Levenger , creator of thoughtfully designed tools for readers and writers; and the Emily Dickinson Museum , which keeps alive the legacy of one of America's greatest poets.

Levenger is presenting exclusive new products in partnership with the Museum, which will receive a portion of proceeds from their sales through the Levenger Partnering for Good program. The ongoing initiative joins with libraries, museums and other institutions to create products from their collections and share the sale proceeds with them.

Two new products were created to celebrate this wonderful partnership and are available for preorder now. The Emily Dickinson Notebook and Emily Dickinson Pen (designed in conjunction with Levenger partner Retro51) were inspired by the Collection of the Emily Dickinson Museum and feature the floral design of wallpaper from the poet's bedroom in her family home in Amherst, Massachusetts. The recreated wallpaper, designed by Marylou Davis, courtesy of the Emily Dickinson Museum, is based on original fragments found in the home. The notebook also features original manuscript detail of Emily Dickinson's poem Tell all the truth but tell it slant (Fr 1263), courtesy of Amherst College Archives & Special Collections.

Purchasers will receive a note of thanks for "doing good in the world of reading" when they buy the products, available for preorder now at Levenger.com

"We're excited to join with the Emily Dickinson Museum in our shared mission of promoting reading and literacy," said Margaret Moraskie, CEO of Levenger. "It's an honor to bring our customers these beautiful new creations inspired by a poet who is revered by so many."

Levenger was also a sponsor of the Museum's ninth annual Tell It Slant Poetry Festival, held online September 20-26. The Museum, located in Amherst, Massachusetts, was the home of Emily Dickinson, whose poems were discovered in her bedroom after she died. The Festival is named for the same poem featured on the Emily Dickinson Notebook, Tell all the truth but tell it slant –, which, the Museum explains, celebrates "the revolutionary power of poetry to shift our perspective and reveal new truths."

For information about Levenger products or to place an order, visit www.levenger.com and for more information about the Museum, please visit www.emilydickinsonmuseum.org

