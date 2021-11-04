Grady Health System and Partners Achieve "Topping Out" Milestone at Correll Pavilion

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grady Health System has achieved the "topping out" milestone on the Correll Pavilion adjacent to Grady Memorial Hospital's main campus in Atlanta.

Grady Chief Strategy Officer Shannon Sale at the topping out event for the Correll Pavilion.

The new facility has been named in honor of A.D. "Pete" Correll, chairman emeritus of Georgia Pacific and former chair of both the Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation and Grady Health Foundation boards of directors, who passed away earlier this year. Correll led the effort to raise $96 million in private funding, which was matched by bond funding provided by DeKalb and Fulton counties.

The topping out was commemorated by the signing of a steal beam by Correll's wife, Ada Lee Correll, daughter Elizabeth Correll Richards, son Alston Correll, and granddaughter Corey Richards.

"This milestone is another historical moment for Grady. The Correll Pavilion will not only enhance our ability to provide state-of-the-art care for our patients, it will stand as a symbol what can be achieved when we work together to advance healthcare for the entire community, city and state," said Shannon Sale, chief strategy officer, Grady Health System.

When completed, the advanced surgical center will include over 550,000 square feet of clinical and parking space, including outpatient clinics, surgery, imaging and the Georgia Cancer Center for Excellence. The Correll Pavilion will dramatically expand Grady's ability to serve patients at the main campus, offering 25 percent more operating room capacity and 45 percent additional clinic capacity.

"The topping out milestone demonstrates the significant progress we have made on this important project," said Scott Cannon, executive vice president and general manager of Skanska's building operations in Georgia and South Carolina. "We are moving closer to our final goal of providing a facility that will offer state-of-the-art care for patients in the Atlanta region."

"It is auspicious to top-out this remarkable project which holds such great promise for the citizens of Atlanta," said Michael B. Russell, CEO, H. J. Russell & Company. "This facility not only expands the hospital's capacity to serve patients, but it also further builds a comprehensive healthcare community that meets even more needs of Atlanta's residents."

To date, workers have recorded more than 500,000 hours on the job. In addition, the project has used:

4000 tons of rebar (the equivalent of 571 elephants)

41,000 cubic yards of concrete (enough to fill 12 Olympic size pools)

"The design of The Correll Pavilion will advance Grady's mission of ensuring everyone has access to high-quality healthcare," said Mitchell Collin, regional leader of healthcare at HOK. "We are proud to be Grady's partner in growing services and expanding access to care in the community where we live and work."

Among the technological and environmental components to be built into the Correll Pavilion is a system to allow the harvesting and storing of rainwater from the entire block for reuse. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

"Grady is one of our state's largest hospitals and continues to serve as a lifeline for many residents in Fulton and DeKalb counties," said JLL Senior Project Manager David Varghese. "This milestone marks a huge chapter for Grady Health System and we're looking forward to helping them expand their healthcare capabilities and best serve the City of Atlanta."

Grady's Correll Pavilion project is being managed by JLL. The general contractor for the project is the joint venture between Skanska and H.J. Russell, and HOK is the architect.

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the United States. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, six neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate. With its nationally acclaimed emergency medical services, Grady has the premier Level I trauma center in the Metro Atlanta region and serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta. Grady's American Burn Association/American College of Surgeons verified Burn Center is one of only two in the state. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. For more information visit http://www.gradyhealth.org/.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 92,000 as of June 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit us.jll.com.

About Skanska

Skanska is one of the world's leading construction and development companies. Skanska's core operations in the U.S. include building construction, civil infrastructure and developing self-financed commercial properties. An industry-leading innovator in both safety and project execution, Skanska offers competitive solutions for traditional and complex assignments that build a more sustainable future for our customers and communities. In 2020, Construction operations in the U.S. generated $6.5 billion in revenue. Skanska's U.S. commercial development operations has invested a total of $3.2 billion in commercial and multi-family projects, creating more than 10 million-square feet of sustainable and community focused developments in select U.S. markets. With U.S. headquarters in New York City, Skanska has 30 offices with 7,600 employees nationwide. Global revenue of parent company Skanska AB, headquartered in Stockholm and listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, totaled approximately $17.2 billion in 2020.

About H. J. Russell & Company

Founded in 1952, H. J. Russell & Company is one of the largest minority-owned construction services and real estate development firms in the United States. A multi-faceted organization providing integrated solutions and an exceptional customer experience, Russell has developed, designed/built, renovated, and managed some of the nation's most complex, high profile projects involving multiple stakeholders and requiring exceptional diplomacy and skill. Today, the company is at number 25 on the BE Top 100 list. Visit hjrussell.com to learn more about the firm.

About HOK

With offices around the globe, HOK designs diverse buildings and spaces that respond to the needs of people and the environment. HOK designers are rooted in technical excellence, driven by imagination and focused on a solitary goal: to deliver solutions that inspire clients and communities. hok.com

Family members Alston Correll, Ada Lee Correll and Elizabeth Correll Richardson at the Correll Pavilion topping out event.

Ada Lee Correll signs the ceremonial beam at the Correll Pavilion topping out event.

