GNC Donates Over $1 Million to 'Merging Vets and Players' Nonprofit in Support of Veterans Every purchase of UNBREAKABLE PERFORMANCE™ at GNC and GNC.com contributes to the Merging Vets and Players (MVP) program founded by NFL insider Jay Glazer.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and wellness brand GNC today announced that the company has donated over $1 million to Merging Vets and Players (MVP) since December 2020. MVP was founded in 2015 by Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer and former green beret and Seattle Seahawk Nate Boyer, to help address the challenges that combat veterans and former professional athletes face in life's transitions once the uniform comes off.

"I cannot thank GNC enough for making this incredible commitment to MVP," said Glazer. "I started this program six years ago out of my living room, and because of GNC's generous donation, we were just able to open our seventh chapter in Dallas and have several more chapters in the works for later this year. We are so grateful to the entire GNC family for supporting our mission and enabling us to save countless lives in the process. What you have done here matters more than you know."

The MVP network and programming provides a deeply integrated peer-to-peer support platform that empowers members to help each other benefit from their strengths and share their scars, struggles, and stories. MVP's team-based program helps members support each other, and develop the key physical, mental, emotional, and social building blocks needed to heal, grow, and take control of their future.

In 2020, GNC partnered with Jay Glazer to create the UNBREAKABLE PERFORMANCE™ line of supplements, which combines GNC's proven, science-backed experience in sports performance supplements, with Jay's relentless commitment to training and recovery. Through this partnership, a portion of every purchase of UNBREAKABLE PERFORMANCE™ products contributes to the MVP program.

In addition to product sales supporting the cause, consumers can round up their purchase in GNC stores or on GNC.com to the nearest dollar, add a donation to an individual order, or purchase a limited-edition MVP shaker cup for which all associated profits are donated to MVP (while supplies last). Lastly, the GNC Live Well Foundation has amplified consumers' contributions through donation matching campaigns throughout this year. Every donation and contribution directly supports the MVP program and the lives of its 1,550 members (and growing), including operations in current cities (Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Seattle and Dallas), as well as those to come.

Josh Burris, CEO of GNC, commented: "GNC is committed to building heroes from the inside out. It's incredible to be able to support heroes from both the playing field and the battlefield; and the fact that we've already reached our initial goal of donating $1 million to help veterans is a testament to the passion of the entire GNC community—from our associates to our consumers. It's an understatement to say we're honored to have this special opportunity to serve those who have served us and to make a huge impact for Jay and MVP."

To learn more about Jay Glazer and MVP, click here.

To learn more about UNBREAKABLE PERFORMANCE™ at GNC, click here.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best in class product portfolio.

About GNC Live Well Foundation

GNC Live Well Foundation, a tax exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation created by GNC, is a private corporate foundation that supports GNC's charitable and philanthropic activities.

About Merging Vets & Players (MVP)

Merging Vets & Players (MVP) is a free weekly program for combat veterans and former professional athletes who gather once a week to work physically and mentally as individuals and as a team. MVP is a community that allows our members to lean on one another while navigating the labyrinth of transition, creating a new team to take on the challenge once the uniform comes off after service/sport.

