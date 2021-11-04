Energetiq Technology Adds New VP of Quality and Environmental Compliance, Emphasizing Commitment to Semiconductor, Optical Sensor, and Research Industries

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energetiq Technology is pleased to announce that Dr. Karen Tichenor has joined the company as Vice President of Quality and Environmental Compliance.

Dr. Tichenor brings over 18 years' executive experience in quality, reliability, and environmental health and safety, most recently as the VP of Quality and Reliability at Gatan, Inc. She is skilled at quality control/quality assurance, quality engineering, global supply chain management, enterprise risk management, and failure analysis. Dr. Tichenor holds a Ph.D. in mechanical and aerospace engineering from North Carolina State University.

Energetiq's CEO Debbie Gustafson shared her excitement, stating: "As we continue our commitment to world-class quality, having an experienced and demonstrated leader in the field is critical. Karen's education and depth of experience are a perfect fit to lead Energetiq's customer-focused quality programs. I am confident that Karen will make an excellent contribution to our organization."

In her new role, Dr. Tichenor is responsible for the strategic direction of Energetiq's quality programs to ensure continued compliance and adherence to stringent expectations defined by Energetiq's industry-leading customers.

"I am thrilled to be joining the high performing team at Energetiq," said Dr. Tichenor. "There is a culture of quality and a commitment to continuous improvement that enhances rapid development of advanced, innovative light sources. My goal is to implement and establish new quality programs as well as environmental protocols to limit the effect of our operations on the environment. "

Energetiq manufactures proprietary ultra-bright light sources for complex scientific and engineering applications, including semiconductor manufacturing, optical sensor testing, and life sciences.

About Energetiq Technology

Energetiq introduces breakthrough products using our patented, ultra-bright Laser-Driven Light Source (LDLS™) and Electrodeless Z-Pinch™ EUV technologies. These sources are used in a variety of markets, primarily in high-end semiconductor manufacturing, sensor testing for mobile devices, academic research and in a variety of drug discovery and medical applications. For more information visit www.energetiq.com.

