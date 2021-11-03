Oregon Holiday Wreaths: Christmas Wreaths, Centerpieces, and Gifts For The Holiday Season

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland, Oregon-based company: Oregon Holiday Wreaths sells 100% fresh decorative wreaths , stunning centerpieces , beautiful swags, garlands , and more. They offer unique products for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Hanukkah. Whether you are looking to decorate your home or office, or to send holiday gifts to friends and family, you won't want to miss the handcrafted products at Oregon Holiday Wreaths this season.

Perfect for:

Your home or office

Holiday gifts to your friends & family

Corporate orders for clients & employees

With family members scattered across the country, shopping for the holidays just got easier. Oregon Holiday Wreaths ships their 100% fresh, handmade products anywhere in the contiguous United States. You can even include a gift message and choose when to ship at checkout. Even cooler, you and split the order and ship to multiple locations in one checkout!

Oregon Holiday Wreaths not only sells holiday gifts for individuals but can also handle large corporate orders. If you want to let your clients or employees know how much you appreciate them this holiday season, Oregon Holiday Wreaths will send the products of your choice to their doorsteps along with your holiday greetings.

One customer wrote:

"This wreath is gorgeous in so many ways. It is lush and very fragrant. The bow is exceptional and adds to the beauty of the wreath. I ordered the 32" in., and it looks stunning hanging on the outdoor wall of my house. The price was reasonable and it came quickly. I was so happy with the quality that I am buying another wreath today." -Heather Verified Reviewer 5.0 star rating

Let your friends, clients, or employees know how much you appreciate them this holiday season with a gift at Oregon Holiday Wreaths.

Oregon Holiday Wreaths products will be available to ship starting Nov 7th. Learn more at www.oregonholidaywreaths.com or email us at support@oregonholidaywreaths.com

The company:

Founded in 1980, our family-owned and operated business handcrafts beautiful, highly decorated wreaths, centerpieces, swags, and garlands. Our fresh wreaths are made with Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Incense Cedar, Juniper, Holly Berries, and Pine Cones, topped off with beautiful handmade bows and ornaments. Our wreaths are 100% fresh, never machine-made or stored in coolers. Upon order, they're packed into a shipping carton, staying fresh all the way to your home.

Oregon Holiday Wreaths

www.oregonholidaywreaths.com

View original content:

SOURCE Oregon Holiday Wreaths