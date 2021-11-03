INOVIO Expands Executive Leadership to Prepare for Commercial Operations

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and HPV-associated diseases, today announced the strategic appointments of new leaders designed to position INOVIO for growth and upcoming commercial operations. Effective immediately, four experienced and talented leaders will all join the executive team and report to INOVIO's President and CEO, Dr. J. Joseph Kim.

Dr. Kim said, "These leaders, all with global experience, bring world-class talent to our executive management team as we move towards commercial operations. Their contributions and leadership will help the company deliver on its mission to rapidly bring to market innovative, life-saving DNA medicines."

Mark Twyman is appointed to the newly created Chief Commercial Officer role. Mark joined INOVIO in 2017 to drive the company's global commercialization efforts. Prior to joining INOVIO, Mark held various VP and SVP level commercial roles with Novavax, Sanofi-Genzyme, GI Dynamics, LENSAR, MedImmune, and Merck; as well as senior advisory roles to pharmaceutical and biotech organizations. He played a leadership role in commercializing multiple global brands including: Recombivax HB® Ped/Adol, Gardisil®, Varivax®, ProQuad®, Synvisc-One®, and LENSAR-AR®. Mark brings over 30 years of senior commercial leadership experience to this newly created role. Mark holds an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a BA in Economics from Dickinson College.

Rob Crotty joins INOVIO as its new General Counsel. Rob brings more than 15 years' experience in the life sciences industry. Prior to joining INOVIO, Rob held legal positions of increasing responsibilities at ImClone Systems Incorporated, NPS Pharmaceuticals, Dendron Corporation, Vernalis Therapeutics, and most recently, Nabriva Therapeutics where he served as General Counsel & Secretary. Before going in-house, Rob was an associate at the global law firm of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, where his practice was focused on business and finance. Rob holds a JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a BA from Princeton University. He is admitted to practice law in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Asli Gevgilili is appointed as INOVIO's Chief Human Resources Officer. She will be responsible for the strategy, planning, and implementation of all human resource-related functions. Asli joins INOVIO from Allergan (acquired by AbbVie), where she spent nearly 10 years in HR leadership roles of increasing responsibility; prior to Allergan, she spent eight years at Merck and Schering Plough, where she held HR Business Partner roles supporting different business functions. She holds a master's degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from New York University and has completed graduate work at Baruch College towards her Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. She earned her BA in Psychology from Boğaziçi University in Istanbul.

Gene Kim is appointed to the newly created position of Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and will continue in his role as President of INOVIO Asia. Gene joined INOVIO as the President of INOVIO Asia in 2020. In his new role, Gene will oversee all communications functions for INOVIO, including investor and public relations. Gene brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and corporate strategy. Prior to joining INOVIO, in his last three roles as CFO of public and private companies in Korea, Gene had strong investor relations experiences where he built high-performing investor relations teams, improved company presence among investors and increased analyst coverage by securities firms. Gene holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles.

