XOi and IFS Core extend integration to help contractors streamline operations and optimize critical functionality Enhanced partnership connects, empowers and enables specialty contractors and field service technicians so they can elevate user experience and value

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies , the system of record for field service data collection and indexing, and IFS Core , the developer of Sage Service Operations, Sage Field Operations and Tech Tool, announce an enhanced integration and extended partnership that connects, empowers and enables specialty contractors and field service technicians to elevate user experience and value.

The partnership leverages XOi's curb-to-curb technician enablement solution and IFS Core's IFS Core's robust field service tools to deliver unparalleled dispatching, work order management, job costing and other critical functionality for contractors, team members, customers and vendors.

"Extending our integration with XOi ensures that our customers continue to have a rich, seamless experience that maximizes the efficiency of their operations, field management and communication," said Jay Annarelli, CEO and founding partner of IFS Core. "XOi's advanced visual documentation capability and detailed job overviews give our customers unique tools that can help them maintain and grow their competitive advantage."

Founded in 2007, IFS Core engineers and manages industry-leading software tools that help contractors add increased functionality for employees working in the field, office personnel, vendors and customers. The company's deep integration with XOi optimizes customer experience while increasing the value of their applications for joint customers.

"We're continuing to invest in partnerships that maximize efficiency, accuracy and transparency for XOi users," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "It's crucial for contractors in the industries we serve to be able to streamline operations and workflows in order to address the chronic skilled labor shortage."

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit https://xoi.io .

About IFS Core

IFS Core engineers and manages Sage Service Operations and Sage Field Operations, products sold exclusively by Sage, and Tech Tool which seamlessly integrates with the industry-leading Sage 100 Contractor & Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate software. To learn more, visit https://www.ifscore.com .

