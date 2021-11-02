Cordis Names Muscari President Of The Americas Matthew Muscari takes the helm of global marketing and American sales as Cordis pursues path of transformation and growth

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordis, a global interventional vascular technology company, today announced that Matthew Muscari will assume the role of President of the Americas, heading a leadership team responsible for commercial operations, including global and regional marketing, sales, and sales operations for the Americas.

"By naming Matt, we've set the tone for the strength and caliber of talent that will transform Cordis into a pioneering leader to fuel our growth and redirect our clinical strategy to meet the needs of the evolving cardiovascular market," said Cordis CEO Shar Matin.

Muscari proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Following his time in the service he spent the last 20 years in medical device leadership with experience at US Surgical, Intuitive Surgical and, most recently, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) where he led the Peripheral Vascular Commercial organization. Muscari directed CSI's growth of the U.S. Office Based Lab (OBL) channel to constitute 50% of the business.

"I am thrilled and honored to join the Cordis team," said Muscari. "It is an organization that has a rich history of innovation and collaboration with the most influential physicians in the cardiovascular industry around the world. I look forward to joining the bold vision we have for Cordis and bringing that level of physician engagement and innovation back to the cardiovascular industry."

According to Matin, Muscari was instrumental in implementing a full cultural transformation at CSI, something that Cordis seeks to accomplish as a fundamental pillar of its future growth. "Matt has a passion for market disruption, breakthrough therapies and building a team culture that is motivated to win. At Cordis, we believe that culture is foundational to success, and Matt's addition to the organization demonstrates our commitment to attract the best in the business to join our mission to care for patients."

About Cordis

Cordis is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacturing of interventional vascular technology with a more than 60-year history of pioneering breakthrough cardiovascular technologies to treat millions of patients. With a reputation for clinical acumen, training, and services, Cordis established a legacy of innovation in high-quality and less-invasive cardiovascular products and built a strong global footprint with operations in more than 60 countries around the world.

