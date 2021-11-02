C.A. Fortune Secures National Costco Solution Through MMS Transaction

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Fortune, a consumer brands agency headquartered in Chicago, announces the addition of Mass Marketing Services (MMS), further expanding their breadth of club channel solutions for their clients. Established in 1994, MMS has cultivated a strong, specific niche with Costco and has been known and respected in the industry for over 25 years. This transaction closed on November 1st, 2021.

The consumer brands agency.

MMS set out 27 years ago with a strategic vision to meet the needs of manufacturers by providing the marketing creativity, channel knowledge, and sales support to profitably develop, produce and sell their goods to the club channel. Utilizing their vast experience in the club space, the MMS team provides manufacturers with channel specific expertise, direction and support to secure, maintain, and grow their business at Costco.

"Everyone on our staff lives and breathes Costco. Having either joined us directly from Costco or from the manufacturer side, our team knows the business inside and out," says Sarah Anaya, Senior Partner of MMS. "We've found ourselves ready to integrate with a wider organization that will capitalize on our joint strengths, give us greater capabilities, larger scope and more readily deployable services, which will help take us to the next level and better serve our clients. Between C.A.'s industry reputation, modernized approach to the market, and an unparalleled track record, C.A. proved to be the best fit for us."

"Through this investment, C.A. Fortune considerably strengthens our all-channel solution to clients by applying MMS' significant resources and capabilities in the club channel," says Jamie Frye, Chief Sales Officer of C.A. Fortune. "This Costco investment will provide our clients with a deeper club growth strategy, enhanced through C.A.'s existing strengths."

"Here at C.A., we consistently review our capabilities against our clients' needs and where we see the industry going. Each day we see shifts in the ever-changing consumer world and it's our responsibility to ensure we're steadily and strategically closing those gaps," says Tyler Lowell, CEO and Managing Partner of C.A. Fortune. "Following an exhaustive vetting out process of the top club channel agencies in the country, and specifically Costco dedicated, it became clear partnering with MMS was the right investment for long-term success for our clients."

This integration provides a complete club channel solution for manufacturers rounded out with e-commerce services. C.A. E-comm, the e-commerce pillar within C.A., will work hand-in-hand with MMS' club team to drive incremental success for clients across Costco.com and others. This forward-thinking business investment allows the full C.A. banner, inclusive of C.A. Fortune, C.A. Ferolie, and C.A. Carlin, to remain at the forefront of the industry, providing their clients with a 360° sales strategy to drive success in today's modern marketplace.

About C.A. Fortune

Originally founded in 1983 and subsequently expanded under current ownership, C.A. Fortune has grown into a leading, privately-held, full-service consumer brands agency. With nationwide coverage, the company offers clients a comprehensive solution — including sales management, a sales accelerator, marketing and branding, insights, retail activation, and digital and e-commerce services. C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Chicago and has regional offices across the country.

To learn more, visit CAFortune.com.

About Mass Marketing Services

Mass Marketing Services is a full-service firm specializing in club sales, both domestic and international, whose involvement spans all aspects of the business, from the initial introduction of the product to closing the sale and managing the account. Through trusted, longstanding partnerships and by nurturing emerging brands, they have consistently helped bring exceptional products to market. With a commitment to excellence and by providing outstanding services to vendors and customers, their objective is to make any company's club aspirations a successful and sustainable reality.

To learn more, visit massmarketingservices.com.

