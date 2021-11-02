Blue Prism Leads Cybersecurity Intelligent Automation Across the Entire Workforce, Human and Digital

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism® (AIM: PRSM), a global pioneer and leader in intelligent automation, is forging ahead as a world leader in cybersecurity automation due to its robust security and governance credentials and its expansive ecosystem of complementary technologies.

Blue Prism has always made security a key imperative in its intelligent automaton technology, with a long list of Forbes Global 2,000 and public sector organizations, such as Banco Santander, Western Union, and the UK National Health Service (NHS), requiring strict adherence to the highest compliance and security standards, such as ISO27001.

As adoption of software robots accelerates in government, health and financial services organizations, ensuring the security of all workers, whether human or digital, is imperative. The first step to deploying a secure digital workforce is to apply the same rigorous security controls that are typically only applied to human workers. Through the Blue Prism Technology Alliance Program (TAP), Blue Prism is integrating with best-of-breed tools to simplify the control of identity management and credentials, secure access privileges to accounts and confidential business data, and provide a complete audit trail for digital robots.

"With help from our partners, we're automating the management, provisioning and securing of digital identities, making it possible to safely and efficiently control user access to all applications and data — in the cloud, SaaS, and on-premises," says Bruce Mazza, senior vice president of technology alliances for Blue Prism. "Together, we're ensuring businesses stay secure and compliant with an intelligent digital workforce that executes and initiates systems-based tasks like a human, securely and at scale.

Thales Trusted Cyber Technologies, a trusted source of cyber security solutions for the U.S. Federal Government, has produced The Luna Credentials System (LCS) for authenticating both human and digital workers. Although digital robots cannot be issued a physical token, the Thales solution, when integrated with Blue Prism, enables multi-factor login through a centralized, hardware security module-based system, where digital robots can execute the Windows logon process autonomously for seamless authentication, fully compliant with federal mandates.

Another joint solution with Blue Prism, SailPoint Identity Platform, centrally manages access to data, applications, and hard to reach legacy systems. SailPoint enables organizations to discover, secure, and manage every type of identity – whether human or non-human – with appropriate access credentials that meet segregation of duties (SOD) policies. The control panel makes the identity available for lifecycle management, access requests, certification, and policy enforcement. Cybersecurity and Compliance users can quickly and securely add and remove Blue Prism credential access, allowing for monitoring and auditing the digital workforce with ease.

"Security needs to keep up with the evolving nature of today's workforce, ensuring that all identities have the right access to the right technology at the right time—no more and no less," says Harry Gould, SVP of worldwide partners, SailPoint. "SailPoint and Blue Prism's joint offerings mean that enterprises can enjoy the benefits of automation while remaining secure. As a result, our customers can streamline manual tasks with peace of mind."

