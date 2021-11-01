Navitas Keynote GaN Innovations at Prestigious Semiconductor Conference

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor, the industry leader in GaN power integrated circuits ("ICs") has announced that Dan KINZER, the company's co-founder and Chief Operating Officer / Chief Technology Officer, will host a keynote session at the IEEE WiPDA (Wide Bandgap Power Devices & Applications ) virtual workshop being held from November 7th to 11th, 2021.

Dan Kinzer to highlight efficiency, reliability and autonomy of latest GaN power ICs at IEEE WiPDA 2021

The eighth IEEE WiPDA workshop provides a forum for device scientists, circuit designers and application engineers from the Power Electronics & Electron Devices Societies to share technology updates, research findings, experience and potential applications. During the Navitas keynote, which will be broadcast at 08.30am on 8th November, Kinzer will update the audience on how innovations in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs are driving improvements in efficiency, reliability and autonomy.

Navitas GaNFast™ power ICs use next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) to replace legacy silicon chips and enable up to 3x faster charging and 3x more power in half the size and weight for mobile fast chargers, consumer electronics, solar, data centers and EVs, in a market worth over $13B by 2026.

Dr. Sameh G. Khalil, WiPDA 2021 General Chair comments: "The organizing committee is privileged to invite exceptional keynote speakers of industry leaders from large semiconductor manufacturers, dynamic and fast-emerging start-ups, academia and national research laboratories. We wanted this key component of WiPDA 2021 to highlight the vision and the direction that industry leaders are projecting, share their high-level roadmaps and their plans for the future."

Kinzer added: "The latest generation of GaN power ICs will play a key role as we "Electrify Our World™" and accelerate the conversion away from fossil fuel sources and loads. As well as enabling efficiency improvements that reduce the carbon emissions of target applications, small die-size, fewer manufacturing process steps and integrated functionality mean that GaNFast power ICs have up to 10x lower CO 2 footprint than silicon chips and save 4 kg of CO 2 per IC shipped when compared to legacy silicon systems."

Dan Kinzer's pioneering 40-year career led to him being inducted into the International Symposium on Power Semiconductor Devices and ICs (ISPSD) inaugural Hall of Fame in 2018. His experience includes developing advanced power device and IC platforms, wide band-gap GaN and SiC device design, IC and power device fabrication processes, advanced IC design, semiconductor package development and assembly processes, plus design of electronic systems. Dan holds over 130 US patents, and a BSE degree in Engineering Physics from Princeton University.

About IEEE WiPDA

Sponsored by the IEEE Power Electronic Society (PELS), the IEEE Electron Devices Society, and the Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA), the annual IEEE Workshop on Wide Bandgap Power Devices and Applications (WiPDA) is one of the key gatherings for the WBG technical community. Held virtually, the 8th annual workshop allows device scientists, application and system engineers, university professors and students to share and exchange information on their recent research findings, report on key results and discuss the main challenges for both gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) based technologies, devices, applications and systems.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq:NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021, with an enterprise value over $1B and over $320M gross capital raise.

