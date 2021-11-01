MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tangerine Software Inc. ("Tangerine"), a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for 30 years, is pleased to announce the sale of its Sage X3 ERP business practice to European based 4CAD Group. This transaction also includes an agreement to have 4CAD represent Tangerine's Nectari Business Intelligence software in North America and Europe.

Tangerine Software Logo (CNW Group/Tangerine Software)

Tangerine Software Inc. Sells Sage X3 ERP Practice to 4CAD Group

Owned by Sage Plc., Sage X3 (Sage Business Cloud X3) is a comprehensive suite of integrated software applications for mid-to-large businesses. This software allows businesses to manage their operations in one simple, intuitive system. Tangerine has been a premiere Sage partner in North America for the last 20 years, and today, is the biggest Sage X3 organization in Canada.

"The timing of the sale was right for both companies," states Greg Brown, President of Tangerine. "My partner, Benoit Trottier and I are looking to focus our efforts on growing our global Nectari BI business, and 4CAD is looking to grow its Sage X3 presence significantly in North America through acquisition. 4CAD's very successful Sage X3 business in Europe, and their commitment to becoming a major Sage X3 partner in North America, were the main reasons why selling our X3 practice to them made sense. I look forward to working with 4CAD in the coming months to ensure a seamless transition for employees and customers."

Greg states, "When we established our ERP practice in 1992, we had no idea how successful Tangerine would become. I'm extremely grateful to the hundreds of employees who have worked at Tangerine over the past 30 years, dedicating themselves to the success of our customers. I'm also grateful for our many customers who have trusted Tangerine over the years to provide them with the guidance and support needed to operate and evolve their businesses. Fortunately, we will continue to stay close to everyone with 4CAD moving into our new offices in Montreal, where our Nectari and Sage X3 teams will work alongside each other."

"We are delighted to see our team continue to grow while entering new markets and serving new customers", states Stéphane Letheule, President of 4CAD Group. "The acquisition of Tangerine Software's Sage X3 practice will allow us to accelerate our expansion in North America, where customers will benefit from 4CAD's wealth of Sage X3 consulting services and a number of value-add, mission-critical solutions in our portfolio."

About Tangerine Software Inc. and Nectari

Established in 1992, Tangerine Software is located in Saint Laurent, Quebec. Tangerine was the first consulting firm in North America to begin a Sage X3 practice over 20 years ago and today, is one of the biggest Sage X3 partners in North America with over 80 employees. Tangerine's Nectari Business Intelligence software is an innovative analytics and data management solution that is also branded and sold by Sage and partners globally, as "Sage Enterprise Intelligence (SEI)". Today, there are more than 2,500 companies benefiting from the Nectari (SEI) product offering.

About 4CAD Group

Created in France in 2004, 4CAD Group currently has 295 employees, with a turnover of $82 million Canadian Dollars. 4CAD CANADA was established in Montreal, Quebec in 2016. 4CAD's mission is to shape the future of the industry today by providing customers coherent, innovative and technologically advanced business solutions, including PLM (Product Lifecycle Management), ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), IOT (Internet of Things) and CRM (Customer Relationship Management). Used together, they help companies increase efficiencies and stay ahead of the competition.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tangerine Software