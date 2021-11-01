RS7MT® Product Line from Rancho® Offers Upgraded Performance for Jeeps, Other Trucks and SUVs Expanded Line Delivers Better On- and Off-Road Driving, Better Handling to Enthusiasts; Visit the Product Display at SEMA 2021, Central Hall, Booth 22743

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rancho®, a leading brand of performance suspension and shock products from Tenneco's (NYSE: TEN) DRiV business group, has recently expanded its new monotube shock product line; the RS7MT® is now available for multiple applications and engineered for precision on- and off-road handling.



This latest offering from Rancho features an eye-catching design that, like other Rancho products, is designed to fit right out of the box, with application-specific mounting and no need for installing sleeves or other extra hardware. Each RS7MT shock features an integrated dirt wiper sealing system that helps keep moisture, dirt and other debris from contaminating the shock, and a hardened piston rod that resists scuffs and corrosion. Its large two-inch monotube body filled with all-weather fluid allows for cooler operation, increased vehicle control, and ability to withstand internal temperatures of -40 to 248° Fahrenheit, which makes them ideal for larger wheel and tire packages. A full-floating dividing piston and high-pressure nitrogen gas maintain constant pressure against the hydraulic oil, reducing aeration and shock fade. To smooth out the ride, the RS7MT features an internal rebound bumper, while shouldered rubber bushings help reduce noise, vibration and ride harshness.

"Any truck or SUV driver that is looking for a suspension performance upgrade for their vehicle needs to check out the RS7MT to tackle both on- and off-road trails with precision handling and performance," said Michael Sype, brand manager, Rancho. "We're very excited to be able to feature these shocks at SEMA this year and announce our expanded product offering to more trucks and SUVs."

Designed by a global team of engineers, the RS7MT is manufactured at Tenneco's Gliwice, Poland, facility and is now available for select Jeep applications and select ¾-ton and ½-ton Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota trucks. Each RS7MT shock also comes with Rancho's Limited Lifetime Warranty and Performance Guarantee.

Start your adventure today and visit the Rancho booth at SEMA 2021 in the Central Hall, Booth 22743. To learn more about other Rancho performance products or to locate a Rancho authorized reseller, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or visit the "Where to Buy" tab on www.GoRancho.com.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 313.617.2086

karen.shulhan@driv.com

Bill Dawson (DRiV) – 847.482.5807

bdawson@driv.com

