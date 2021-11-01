McGraw Hill Completes Acquisition of Edtech Pioneer Achieve3000

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill today closed its previously-announced transaction to acquire Achieve3000, a recognized leader in differentiated instruction and learning acceleration for PreK-12 students in all 50 states and 48 countries.

McGraw Hill logo (PRNewsfoto/McGraw Hill)

"Achieve3000 and its product portfolio are wonderful complements to our PreK-12 business," said Simon Allen, CEO of McGraw Hill. "With this acquisition, we will continue to expand our efforts to serve teachers and engage students to drive better learning outcomes."

The acquisition brings together McGraw Hill's extensive product portfolio in PreK-12 with Achieve3000's supplemental and intervention solutions to help students of all ages and abilities. It enables McGraw Hill to offer a wider array of outstanding digital learning solutions that support teachers, engage students and drive better learning outcomes. Together, the two organizations will be able to leverage their combined salesforce of more than 400 people and their deep relationships with K-12 school districts to cross-sell products and bundle Achieve3000's products with McGraw Hill's core curriculum offerings.

"The demands of the modern classroom can exhaust even the most dedicated and tireless of teachers," said Sean Ryan, President of McGraw Hill's School Group. "With the addition of Achieve3000's talented team we are better able to support educators serving a broad range of performance levels in each and every classroom."

McGraw Hill is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Achieve3000, which was acquired from Insight Partners, is McGraw Hill's first acquisition since Platinum Equity acquired the company in July 2021.

"Supplemental curriculum solutions are vital to helping educators and administrators meet the learning needs of students around the world," said Jacob Kotzubei, Partner at Platinum Equity. "Achieve3000 has exceptional technology that improves outcomes and is an important addition to McGraw Hill's portfolio."

"The addition of Achieve3000 is an important step in delivering on our promise to help McGraw Hill accelerate its digital transformation," said Luke Myers, Managing Director at Platinum Equity. "We will continue to pursue new opportunities to grow the business organically and through acquisition."

McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK–12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

Media Contact:

Catherine Mathis

McGraw Hill

(646) 858-8182

catherine.mathis@mheducation.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McGraw Hill