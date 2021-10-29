Existing Client Growth For Marketing Services Firms a Positive in 2021, but 2022 Warning Signs Exist With A Decrease In the Pursuit Of "New" New Business

CINCINNATI, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSW/US, the nation's leading outsourced business development firm for marketing agencies, just completed its annual RSW/US 2021 Agency New Business Report.

This year's survey and resulting report saw many small and mid-sized agencies growing or regaining lost growth from the previous year. For example, 38% of agencies said it was easier or a lot easier to obtain new business this year, versus 7% in 2020. And "business from existing clients," at 71%, was reported as the most effective method/tool for bringing in new business.

But with this rise of organic growth, firms should be aware of warning signs heading into 2022. The first is a multi-year decline in referrals, traditionally the predominant method for agencies to gain new business. There was a slight dip from 62% in 2019 to 60% in 2020. 2021 saw a deeper drop - to 53%.

Another sign: agencies are not investing in the development of "new" new business.

This plays out in the low percentages (all under 10%) attributed to phone calls, social media, inbound, and traditional mailings.

A few other key stats that exemplify the lack of a strategic plan around "new" new business:

Ad agencies said the predominant reason it was harder to obtain new business in 2021: "harder to break through to prospects" at 59%, up from 42% in 2020.

29% of agencies say they have a client that represents more than 50% of their business, versus 17% last year.

Hiring for the new business director position at an agency is at its lowest level since the survey started in 2010, with just 32% of agencies hiring a new business director in the past 3 years.

The growth for so many firms in 2021 should be celebrated, but change is a constant in our industry, and existing growth will not last at these levels. It's critical heading into 2022 that agencies have a manageable framework for "new" new business.

