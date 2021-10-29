1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc., Greenfield, Wisconsin Announces Third Quarter Operating Results

GREENFIELD, Wis., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc., Greenfield, Wisconsin [NASDAQ BCOW] today reported a fiscal third quarter net loss of $115,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of ($0.02), for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $412,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in net income was primarily due to a $2.1 million decrease in non-interest income and a $219,000 decrease in net interest income. Non-interest income decreased primarily due to a $1.0 million decrease in net gains realized on the sale of securities and a $488,000 decrease in net gains realized on the sale of loans due to a reduction in mortgage activity and a lower level of loan sales. In addition, we recognized a $575,000 decrease in market value of our Rabbi trust accounts. Net interest income decreased due to a declining interest rate environment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. This was partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in income tax expense and a $470,000 decrease in provision for loan losses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, 1895 Bancorp reported net income of $354,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.07, compared to net income of $893,000, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.20 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Total assets increased $24.4 million, or 4.7%, to $541.2 million at September 30, 2021 from $516.8 million at December 31, 2020. Total shareholders' equity increased $32.2 million, or 53.7%, to $92.2 million at September 30, 2021 from $60.0 million at December 31, 2020, as we completed the conversion of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, MHC, and related stock offering in July 2021. 1895 Bancorp's capital ratios remain in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under U.S. banking regulations.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION































(In Thousands, except per share data)

























9/30/2021

12/31/2020



Selected Financial Condition Data:



(Unaudited)





























Total assets







$ 541,189

$ 516,757



Loans receivable, net





330,310

329,073



Allowance for loan losses





2,788

2,703



Cash and cash equivalents





86,856

92,526



Deposits









374,314

379,848



Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 11,982

2,737



FHLB advances







55,934

68,398



Shareholders equity





92,208

60,008















































Selected Operations Data:





Three months ended

Nine months ended











9/30/2021 9/30/2020

9/30/2021 9/30/2020











(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total interest income





$ 3,381 $ 3,938

$ 10,509 $ 11,385 Total interest expense





349 687

1,199 2,462 Net interest income





3,032 3,251

9,310 8,923 Provision for loan losses





30 500

30 500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,002 2,751

9,280 8,423 Non-interest income





628 2,759

3,371 4,988 Non-interest expense





3,802 3,893

12,252 10,941 Income before income taxes





(172) 1,617

399 2,470 Income tax expense





(57) 1,205

45 1,577 Net income







$ (115) $ 412

$ 354 $ 893





















Earnings per common share















Basic









$ (0.02) $ 0.09

$ 0.07 $ 0.20 Diluted









$ (0.02) $ 0.09

$ 0.07 $ 0.20

Contact: Richard B. Hurd

Telephone: (414) 235-5207

