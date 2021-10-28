SI Group Announces Global Energy Surcharge To Offset Rising Costs

Company's action plan addresses global energy challenges

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group, a leading performance additives company, announced today an energy surcharge applied to global products in response to increasing energy costs, including natural gas, coal power and crude oil. SI Group will implement varied surcharges by region of manufacture, effective Sunday, November 7, 2021, subject to applicable terms and conditions. The amount is based on the point of manufacture of the product, as follows:

Americas $205/T India $205/T APAC $205/T EMEA €335/T

"In these dynamic times, SI Group continues to work diligently to mitigate and absorb significantly elevated energy costs. As the increases have continued, however, it is necessary to implement an energy surcharge as we maintain our commitment to provide market-leading products and services to our valued customers," said Joey Gullion, Sr. Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at SI Group. He added, "We are partnering closely with our global customers to communicate timely regarding our action plans and provide visibility towards incremental increases."

SI Group will continue to monitor market conditions and communicate regularly with valued customer partners. Impacted customers will be contacted directly by their SI Group Account Manager.

SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within the plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries. Headquartered in Schenectady, New York, SI Group's global manufacturing footprint includes 21 facilities on four continents, serving customers in 90 countries with approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. In 2021, SI Group received a gold award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis and is ranked among the top five percent of more than 50,000 worldwide companies. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

