Sapiens Recognized as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Non-Life-Insurance Platforms, Europe*

HOLON, Israel, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that Sapiens was positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life-Insurance Platforms, Europe*. The recognition is attributed to Sapiens IDITSuite for Property and Casualty for the third consecutive year.

Sapiens IDITSuite for Property & Casualty is a component-based, comprehensive software solution suite that offers policy, billing and claims solutions. IDITSuite supports end-to-end core operations and processes for the non-life (general) insurance from inception to renewal and claims. Its pre-integrated, fully digital suite offers customer and agent portals, business intelligence, as well as a suite of tools for testing new lines of business, products and services.

"We are honored to be a leader in the Gartner report for the third consecutive year. IDITSuite is considered to support the widest number of lines of business in the industry, supporting 48 lines of business in production, covering personal, commercial, specialty and workers' compensation. Sapiens core suite and comprehensive managed services, as well as our deep understanding of the changes reshaping the insurance industry have made us a leading player in the European market," said Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO, Sapiens.

"Through our insurtech partnerships, R&D investment and market expertise, Sapiens empowers insurers of all sizes to better serve their customers and successfully achieve digital transformation. We are proud of our innovative ability to ensure our customers have the advantage of long-term sustainability and profitability," Al-Dor said.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Among the nine total companies evaluated in the report, Sapiens was recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Disclaimer

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Sapiens' strengths and cautions, among other providers' offerings, here.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

