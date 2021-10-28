PACE Loan Group Hires CRE Industry Veteran Angela Ledding as Managing Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PACE Loan Group ("PLG") (www.paceloangroup.com), a leading provider of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing, has announced the hiring of Angela Ledding as a Managing Director, effective October 18, 2021. Angela will oversee loan underwriting and servicing.

PACE Loan Group (PRNewsfoto/PACE Loan Group)

PLG continues growth in hiring CRE industry veteran Angela Ledding as Managing Director

Angela has over 15 years of experience in commercial real estate lending, having financed CRE projects with manufacturers, retailers, builders, developers, and multifamily property owners. Angela's experience includes progressively senior roles in underwriting and portfolio management, including credit committee positions, at several Midwest regional banks.

"We are excited to welcome Angela to the PLG team," said PLG CEO Rafi Golberstein. "Angela's long career as a CRE lender will add value to our team from day one. Angela knows how to get deals done in a smooth and efficient manner while working through the necessary underwriting and credit considerations."

Angela stated, "I can't express how excited I am to be at PLG. The company provides an effective channel for alternate financing to improve both the cash flow and energy efficiency of commercial buildings, reducing overall expense and consumption. Coming from a career in banking and living in rural MN, I am a big proponent of both. I am thrilled for the opportunity."

Angela holds a B.A. (magna cum laude) from Bemidji State University and she graduated in the top of her class at the Madison Graduate School of Banking.

About PACE Loan Group

PACE Loan Group (PLG) is a national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, providing direct C-PACE financing to commercial property owners for energy-efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and seismic projects. The PLG team has decades of experience in commercial lending and structured finance, providing expertise up and down the capital stack. To learn more about PLG, visit our website at www.paceloangroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PACE Loan Group