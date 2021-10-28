Nuance to Release Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on November 18, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2021 results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 after the market close.

Given the pending transaction with Microsoft, Nuance will not be hosting a conference call or issuing Prepared Remarks in conjunction with its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release. The acquisition has been approved by Nuance's shareholders, and we expect it to close by the end of the first quarter or early in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, subject to the satisfaction of certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

