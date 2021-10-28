Jensen Partners Named 'Best Recruiter' for Fourth Consecutive Year at Alt Credit US Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners, a woman-owned, data-driven, global human capital advisory firm focused on solving staffing and DEI challenges across the alternative asset industry, today announced it has been named "Best Recruiter" for the fourth consecutive year at the 2021 Alt Credit US Services Awards.

The Alt Credit US Awards recognize private debt managers, credit hedge funds and industry service providers that have best been able to navigate the opportunities and pitfalls stemming from the 2020 pandemic crisis. The Alt Credit US Services Awards honors those service providers that outperform their peers by leading the way within the US credit fund industry. Judging was conducted by leading institutional and private investors as well as investment consultants. The winners were announced during an in-person ceremony on October 27th at the Metropolitan Club in New York.

"Winning this award validates the impact our data-driven approach is having across credit recruiting and DEI. This year Jensen Partners placed more credit talent than ever before in our history – and more than 80% of the candidates we placed identify as belonging to one or more underrepresented groups," said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "We have also expanded our ability to leverage data for our credit clients through our proprietary Diversity Pipeline Tracker and the launch of DiversityMetrics™ -- the first enterprise software platform to combine self-reported diversity data and human capital management technology specifically designed for asset managers seeking to quantify, measure, report and improve workforce diversity and inclusion.

Launched in June 2021, Jensen Partners' DiversityMetrics™ features a high-tech, high-touch approach that combines customizable data visualization tools with verified demographic data on more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals, including 8,000 who identify as having a diverse background, working at more than 700 alternative investment firms around the world. DiversityMetrics™ empowers credit managers to build diverse candidate pipelines, benchmark DEI metrics and develop realistic goals and prescriptive actions to drive meaningful progress toward DEI objectives.

"This year has been an inflection point for DEI within the credit industry. Our long-standing commitment to identify diverse talent has enabled us to rise to the occasion," added Jensen. "We started tracking diverse talent in 2017 and have since grown our pipeline of diverse and underrepresented talent to include thousands of highly-qualified credit professionals. With our proprietary Diversity Pipeline Tracker, powered by DiversityMetrics™, Jensen Partners is able to source more diverse credit candidates than any other recruiter."

Jensen Partners specializes in the sourcing and placement of capital raising and investment professionals for the credit investment industry by leveraging its extensive investor relationships as well as its proprietary platform DiversityMetrics™ and big data recruitment model. Jensen Partners' model is based on the firm's global database of more than 25,000 global alternative capital raisers, which includes professionals from private equity firms, private credit firms, real estate investment firms, real asset investors, infrastructure investors and hedge funds.

In addition to winning the 2021 Alt Credit US Awards, Jensen Partners also won the 2021 Alt Credit European Awards for the third consecutive year and has won six other global awards for recruiting in the alternatives space during the last twelve months.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital-raising and investment candidates. The firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

About DiversityMetrics™

DiversityMetrics™ combines rich diversity analytics with the latest research from the field of human capital management, providing an objective, 360 degree view of where a firm stands on DEI and how they can make meaningful progress towards a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce, including: verified demographic data for more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals from across the industry, a candidate pipeline of over 8,000 investment and distribution professionals who self-identify as having a diverse background and a proprietary scoring algorithm that enables objective DEI comparisons across firms and industries. With DiversityMetrics™, firms can benchmark against competitors, develop diverse candidate pipelines, analyze hiring and retention practices, identify biases in workplace culture and report progress to investors.

Jensen Partners publishes DiversityMetrics™ data and insights in its quarterly newsletter. To sign up for Jensen Partners' newsletter, please visit: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/tbmquk0

