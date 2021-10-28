Hydro One Telecom Inc. rebrands as Acronym Solutions Inc. to support new corporate mission and accelerated growth in the Information and Communications Technology sector

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Hydro One Telecom Inc., a wholly-owned Hydro One Limited company, announced that it is rebranding as Acronym Solutions Inc. (Acronym), a strategic move to signal its focus on providing more value added solutions for business customers. This renewed focus will support the company's aspiration of being the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider of choice for businesses in Ontario. With its roots in leveraging electrical infrastructure to provide utility-grade high-speed connectivity, Acronym has recently evolved into a company that offers a broad array of connectivity, cloud and professional services and solutions to public and private sector businesses.

"The strategic name change to Acronym reflects our vision of a better and brighter future for all, through our focus on customers," said Mark Poweska, President and CEO, Hydro One Limited. "We aim to be a trusted advisor with both our electricity customers, served by Hydro One Networks Inc., and our communications technology business customers, served by Acronym. This change reaffirms our commitment to transform the way we do business and grow our unregulated subsidiaries while providing substantial value to all of our customers."

"This is an important milestone in our journey to transform Hydro One Telecom Inc. from a provider of connectivity to a full-service Information and Communications Technology solutions provider," said John Papadakis, President and CEO, Acronym Solutions Inc. "Rebranding as Acronym signals our intention to build upon our legacy and continuously evolve our product offerings to serve an expanded range of business segments. Our customer-first approach enables us to simplify the experience and make digital transformation easier to help businesses reach their full potential."

As part of its customer-focused strategy, the company has expanded on its traditional strength of providing fibre-optic connectivity with recent additions of advanced services such as Secure SD-WAN, Network Operations and Field Operations as a Service and DDoS Shield.

About Acronym Solutions Inc.

Acronym Solutions Inc. is a full-service Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company that provides a range of scalable and secure network connectivity, cloud and operational solutions. We support Ontario-based businesses, large enterprise, service providers, healthcare providers, public sector organizations and agencies, utilities and school boards. We leverage our extensive network expertise to design and build customized, fully scalable solutions to help our customers grow their businesses and realize their full potential. With more than 20 years' experience managing the communications system that enables Ontario's electrical grid, Acronym is uniquely positioned to understand the mission critical needs of any business and deliver the innovative and reliable services that respond to the changing demands of a post-pandemic business environment and support rapid growth and digital transformation initiatives.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

